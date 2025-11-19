Why Falcons-Saints Rivarly Matters During a Brutal Season for Both Teams
This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will face off against their biggest rival, the New Orleans Saints. The rivalry between these two teams dates back to their very first regular-season matchup back in 1967, and it only intensified when both teams were placed in the NFC West division in 1970.
When the NFL expanded in 2002 with the addition of the Houston Texans, the league realigned its divisions. Atlanta and New Orleans became a part of the newly formed NFC South alongside the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even with a reshuffling, the rivalry has remained as intense as ever, with both teams and fanbases harboring a deep-seated dislike for one another.
Bob Hertzel, who covered the first Falcons-Saints game for the Atlanta Journal, captured the essence of the rivalry perfectly.
“A traditional rivalry, perhaps the most spirited in all of professional football, was born Sunday afternoon in the Sugar Bowl following one of the most nerve-wracking, controversial and surprising hours in the 1967 National Football League season,” Hertzel wrote.
Separated by less than 500 miles, these two of the youngest NFL teams were fighting to establish themselves in the league, and more than 50 years later, that fierce competitive fire still burns. The rivalry remains razor-close: in 112 matchups, each team has claimed 56 victories, meaning Sunday’s game will tip the balance.
Not only will the Falcons be playing for bragging rights over their fiercest rivals, but they can also prevent the Saints from making history, as running back Alvin Kamara is just seven catches away from moving into fourth all-time among running backs in career receptions.
“With 604 career receptions, Alvin Kamara ranks fifth all-time among running backs," the Saints shared. "With seven catches on Sunday, he would pass Keith Byars to take sole possession of fourth all-time in NFL history."
A little extra incentive for the Falcons, you never want a rival making NFL history on your watch.
The Falcons have matched up relatively well against Kamara over the years. In 15 career games against Atlanta, the running back has 934 rushing yards (62.26 yards per game) and four touchdowns. Through the air, he has 534 yards (35.6 per game) and averages 4.5 receptions per game. He has four games against the Falcons with seven or more receptions. This season, Kamara is averaging just 3.1 receptions per game, the lowest of his career.
With the series deadlocked and history looming, Sunday’s showdown is about more than just a win; it’s about pride and sticking it to the Saints. Stopping Kamara from making history, at least for the moment, could be another chapter in the Falcons-Saints rivalry.