NFL Stands Up, Takes Notice of Michael Penix Jr.'s Ascendancy

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off one of their biggest victories of the season, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is receiving recognition for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Penix was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after leading the Falcons to a victory over the 49ers in Week 7. The honor marks the first time in his NFL career that Penix has received a Player of the Week award since entering the league in 2024.

The third-year quarterback delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season, completing 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. His 73.5 percent completion rate and 118.9 passer rating highlighted an impressive outing against one of the conference's top teams.

Penix's passer rating was his second-highest of the season. He also extended an encouraging stretch for Atlanta's young quarterback, throwing three touchdown passes for the second consecutive game. He recorded three touchdowns in the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears before matching that total against San Francisco.

Penix was the only quarterback in the conference in Week 7 to record at least three touchdown passes without an interception while completing at least 70 percent of his attempts.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Penix's ability to make smart decisions against a talented San Francisco defense.

“I thought Mike was really good throughout the day. You know, that's a very, very good defense. I mean they're excellent and they don't give up big plays. And we took our shots when we had them, and when we didn't, I thought Mike saw it really well,” Stefanski said after the victory.

His decision making helped Atlanta overcome an early deficit and secure a much needed victory.

After falling behind 14-3, the Falcons rallied and scored 26 unanswered points during a stretch that carried them into the fourth quarter. Atlanta's protection also played a significant role, allowing Penix to operate without being sacked against the 49ers.

The victory snapped Atlanta's two-game losing streak and provided a boost heading into a crucial divisional matchup.

The Falcons will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, with the opportunity to build momentum and strengthen their position in the NFC South standings.

For Penix, earning his first career Player of the Week award represents a significant milestone. His recent production gives Atlanta reason for optimism as the quarterback looks to carry his improved play into another important game.