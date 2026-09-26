No Fun League Strikes Again as Falcons LT Jake Matthews Fined

The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off their first win of the 2026 regular season after dominating the Green Bay Packers 35-14 at Lambeau Field.

However, a Week 2 fine recently handed down reminds us that the NFL can stand for the No Fun League.

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been fined $11,941 by the NFL for a face mask unnecessary roughness penalty from the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Matthews was beaten on the play before committing the penalty, which negated a catch by Drake London across the middle of the field. The play was one of several frustrating moments during Atlanta’s 34-3 loss.

Under the NFL rulebook, “twisting, turning or pulling” an opponent’s facemask is prohibited and carries a 15-yard penalty. The league’s 2026 fine schedule lists a $11,941 penalty for a first offense, which he received.

This marks the first reported fine of Jake Matthews’ NFL career. The veteran left tackle has been penalized 67 times throughout his career, but none of those previous infractions resulted in a reported league fine. The Week 2 face mask penalty is the first to do so.

The NFL has made it clear that it is cracking down on these types of penalties, with players increasingly facing fines for infractions that were once viewed as routine parts of the game.

Matthews and the Falcons have already put that Week 2 afternoon performance behind them.

Atlanta responded in Week 3 with a statement victory over the Packers . The Falcons racked up 498 total yards, marking a dramatic turnaround from their offensive struggles against Carolina.

Matthews helped an offensive line that had been struggling find rhythm during the victory as the Falcons moved the ball consistently throughout the game and put together their most productive offensive performance of the season.

That response has changed the tone around Atlanta heading into the next part of the season.

Atlanta has already answered its worst performance of the season with one of its best. Now, the Falcons will look to make the Packers' victory the beginning of a sustained turnaround rather than simply a one-game response.

While the No Fun League collected its $11,941, the Falcons have bigger things to worry about now.

The Falcons will have some time off before they are set to take on the New Orleans Saints next Monday at the Caesars Superdome with a chance to move to 2-2 on the season.

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