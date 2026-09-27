Pat McAfee Makes Bold Prediction on Falcons Star Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has made an early statement as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive players, and Pat McAfee believes his production could eventually lead to a major award.

Through three games, Robinson has totaled 349 rushing yards on 66 carries while adding 118 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His biggest performance came Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, helping the Falcons rack up 498 total yards in a 35-14 victory over Green Bay. The performance continued what has been an explosive start to the season for Atlanta’s star running back.

McAfee believes Robinson’s skill set could eventually lead to him being named NFL MVP.

“You see the patience of a potential Le’Veon Bell—he’s the best of all time whenever it comes to that—but it’s because he had such burst. You can’t just be patient and kind of slow. That’ll never happen because then you’re losing yards,” McAfee said on the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee believes Robinson’s patience is made even more dangerous by his explosiveness.

“I think the guys who know they don’t have the elite burst are the ones who are trying to get it every single time, and they potentially end up in the back of guys and on the back of their legs,” McAfee said. “Bijan’s burst with the casualness… is just so alien-like. I mean, it just doesn’t make much sense.”

That combination was on full display against the Packers, as Robinson repeatedly found room to accelerate and helped Atlanta control the game on the ground.

McAfee’s praise did not stop at Robinson being one of the NFL’s top running backs.

“One of the monsters might be the best player in football right now,” McAfee said.

Then came the boldest part of his assessment.

“Bijan might win the MVP,” McAfee said.

It is an enormous prediction this early in the season, but Robinson’s start has put him in the type of territory where the conversation can begin. His performance against Green Bay provided another example of why McAfee sees the Falcons star as more than just an elite running back.

Now, Robinson will have to sustain that level of production throughout the season if he is going to turn McAfee’s prediction into reality.

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