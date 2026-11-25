Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. is facing renewed off-field scrutiny after WNBA player Rickea Jackson shared new social media posts suggesting she is still experiencing harassment and unwanted contact from someone in her recent past.

Jackson, Pearce’s former girlfriend, recently took to Instagram to repost an image showing numerous incoming phone calls from a “No Caller ID” number. The post raised concerns about repeated attempts to contact her and suggested the situation remains ongoing.

Jackson addressed the calls in the comments, making it clear that the situation was something she was actively experiencing rather than an incident from the past. While she never mentioned Pearce by name, it was clear she was talking about Pearce.

“Yes still till this day!!! I would never repost something like this pertaining to something I’m not actively going through. This is ACTIVE!! I haven’t said anythinggg to or about this person in almost a year !!!! and after this I won’t say anything else ever again!!” Jackson wrote.

She also appeared to suggest that the person responsible would recognize themselves in her post, despite her not publicly identifying anyone.

“But obviously that person know what they know to know it’s that person.”

Jackson did not specifically name Pearce or directly accuse him of making the calls. However, given the former couple’s previous legal situation, the posts have brought renewed attention to the Falcons edge rusher.

The situation reached Atlanta’s coaching staff, with head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming Wednesday that the organization is aware of the latest social media allegations.

“I’m aware, we’ve spoken to James, but I don’t have much more other than that,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski declined to provide additional details about the conversation or discuss whether the Falcons anticipate taking further action. Pearce has not been made available to repeated media requests since rejoining the team after Week 8.

Pearce’s Previous Legal Issues

This is not the first time Pearce has faced scrutiny involving Jackson.

After their relationship ended, Jackson made allegations of stalking, harassment, and physical abuse. A February 2026 incident in Florida resulted in Pearce’s arrest and multiple charges, including aggravated stalking and aggravated battery.

The legal situation eventually resulted in an eight-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Pearce served the suspension before being reinstated in November.

Now, the latest Instagram posts have brought the situation back into the public eye, raising questions about whether the Falcons or NFL could take another look at the circumstances.

It is important to note that Jackson has not specifically identified Pearce as the person behind the calls, and there is no independently established evidence connecting him to the latest allegations.

However, it was serious enough for the Falcons to check in with Pearce, even if they aren't commenting publicly.

Falcons Monitoring the Situation

For Atlanta, the latest developments create another off-field storyline involving one of its young defensive playmakers.

Pearce was a first-round investment for the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft and remains an important part of the organization’s plans for its pass rush.

For now, the Falcons have confirmed they have spoken with Pearce. Whether the latest allegations result in additional action from the organization or the NFL remains to be seen.

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