FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are 3-7 at the bye, and their biggest problems are largely self-inflicted. Turnovers, penalties, and slow starts have repeatedly put this team in difficult positions, turning winnable games into double-digit losses.

Despite their record, the Falcons still have a chance to get back into the playoff race. They have to stop beating themselves first.

Unbelievably, the Falcons are still within striking distance in the NFC South. The division-leading Panthers have only a one-game advantage (and the tiebreaker), but recent results have done little to inspire confidence that this team has what it takes to get over the hump and reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

They have lost three straight games by double digits, with all of them feeling out of reach by the fourth quarter. In each one, the Falcons have hurt themselves.

In the 16-point loss to the Buccaneers, Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions. In a 17-point loss to the Bengals, they committed 12 penalties. In a 22-point loss to the Chiefs, they had a historically slow start, entering the fourth quarter with 186 yards of offense, plus two turnovers and nine penalties by the final whistle.

“You watch the tape, and it's frustrating and disappointing, but ultimately, as a football team, we're going to own it, and then we're going to move on from this one,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday about the most recent loss. “Learn some lessons, some hard lessons as they are, but then use this bye week to our advantage.”

Stefanski has taken responsibility for how his team has played. He has made several assurances that the mistakes will be corrected, but so far, the lessons haven't taken hold.

After those 12 infractions in Madrid that Stefanski called “inexcusable,” they hurt themselves with game-altering mistakes. They turned Chiefs field goals into touchdowns and ended their own possessions with false starts and holding penalties. Analyst JJ Watt openly called out right tackle Jawaan Taylor on the CBS broadcast.

A struggling Penix didn’t settle in until the game was out of reach (155 of his 286 passing yards came in the fourth quarter), and he kept struggling under pressure. He missed open receivers and was rushed, even when no one was in his face.

Since winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week in the win over the 49ers, the Falcons’ quarterback has completed only 51 of 98 passes for 573 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.

Penix's struggles have been compounded by the Falcons' inability to consistently lean on their most reliable offensive weapon: Bijan Robinson.

The running back carried the ball only seven times in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, and the Falcons already trailed by double digits by the time they started using him more.

The Falcons identified their rushing attack as a defining trait of their offensive identity, but their star back has had more than 20 carries just once during the last five games – and he hit that mark in their only win during that span.

Robinson took his role in stride.

“I do whatever I can for the team, no matter what the situation is,” the star running back said after the game. “I know that they have a plan, and I gotta follow that plan as best as possible. Yeah, I’ll just leave it from there.”

But the Falcons have kept their biggest weapon in the holster, and the results speak for themselves.

The playoffs are in sight, but there is not a lot of confidence that this team can get there – at least until they get out of their own way.

“You can’t win football games in this league without not beating yourself first, and we did that [Sunday against the Chiefs],” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “Penalties, pre- and post-snap, and just little things like not lining up correctly and just simple things that don’t take effort. That’s what it comes down to.

“We gotta look ourselves in the mirror and fix the internal things.”

Those mistakes have doomed them, and their upcoming slate of games could, too. Following this week off, the Falcons will face three straight opponents with six or more wins, including the team that fired Stefanski in January.

“We can make this run because the division is still wide open,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “We still control our destiny and things like that.”

The odds are certainly stacked against them. According to Statehead, only two teams in history have made the playoffs after starting 3-7, and the Falcons have the added benefit of playing in a winnable division. This team will need to start winning games for any of that to matter.

The next several weeks will be difficult, but the Falcons still see a chance to save the season.

“I think the way our team is wired, and the way we were brought on this year – it's not pretty, but we're gonna keep fighting,” guard Matthew Bergeron said. “You just gotta turn that frustration into motivation. And listen, we have a week to fix the bumps and bruises and get back to work.”

The Falcons still have an opportunity to save their season, but the margin for error has all but disappeared. The bye week gives them time to address their mistakes. Now they have to prove they can actually correct them.