What Atlanta Falcons Can Expect from 7th Round Draft Pick Ethan Onianwa

As the 2026 NFL Draft comes to a close, the Atlanta Falcons have used their final pick (Round 7, No.231) to select Ohio State offense guard Ethan Onianwa.

Onianwa played in 14 games at Ohio State last season without a start after transferring from Rice, where he made 35 starts. He was ranked as a four-star transfer by 247Sports, just outside the top 100.

How Does He Fit In Atlanta?

His inability to win the starting job at Ohio State after making the jump to the Big Ten should pump the brakes on expectations of immediate impact, as he’s better viewed as an athletic project.

Measuring at 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds at Ohio State’s Pro Day, he also showcased impressive athleticism for his size, running a 5.21-second 40-yard dash, recording a 30-inch vertical, and posting an 8-foot-4 broad jump.

With veterans Jawaan Taylor and Jake Matthews at both tackle spots, Onianwa should have the opportunity to develop behind two accomplished veterans as he acclimates to the physicality and size differences of the professional level.

As a player who has taken over 100 snaps at right tackle, left tackle, and center throughout his collegiate career, he has demonstrated the ability to move around and contribute, which could at the very least make him a valuable depth piece for the time being.

While being a backup at Ohio State may have limited his experience against top talent, he held his own while competing against Power Four competition during his time at Rice.

While facing No.3 Texas during the 2023 season, Onianwa didn't give up a sack and allowed just two pressures while taking 31 snaps as a pass-blocker. His highest-graded game during his time at Ohio State came against Grambling, when he didn't allow a single sack or pressure while taking 12 snaps as a pass-blocker.

Throughout the 2025 campaign, the Cinco Ranch. Texas native took 96 snaps at offensive guard while serving as a helpful depth piece.

In a scouting report released by Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn, he praised Onianwa's massive frame but was also quick to point out his technical struggles.

"Ethan Onianwa is a thick, wide-bodied guard prospect with good arm length and a stiff punch to deliver jolt," Thorn said. "However, his marginal foot quickness and recovery skills expose soft edges that will be challenging for him to overcome and significantly narrow his path to an NFL roster spot."