Are Falcons Checking Out? Three-Game Skid Puts Atlanta at a Crossroads

The Atlanta Falcons’ losing streak has reached three.

And from what’s been on display, there’s not much reason to believe they’re capable of a turnaround.

As the season spirals, running back Bijan Robinson posed a question after Sunday’s 35-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: “Is this how we want to go about the rest of the season with this product, or are we going to change? Are we going to strain for each other, go out there and play for each other no matter the situation?”

The Falcons (3-7) may verbally answer with what sounds good to the ear of fans, who showered them with boo birds in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

But the on-field play tells another story.

Especially with a cloud hanging over the franchise’s future as tanking talks get louder after the Falcons became trade deadline sellers in exchange for draft picks last week.

“I don’t think you have to worry about the fight of this football team,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in Sunday’s postgame press conference when asked how to keep his team from checking out.

“Our guys understand what’s in front of us.”

Atlanta moved its star free safety and team captain Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars and starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens.

Entering the week, Tankathon has Atlanta slated for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The pick may hold up or even rise with Minnesota and Detroit as the next two games. More than half of the season is gone, and Atlanta is looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL through Week 10.

“Nobody feels bad or cares about how the Atlanta Falcons feel except for us. And we can make a change to the narrative,” said Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. “We still got the season in front of us, and we can either take advantage of that or plummet.”

Through the struggles, Atlanta has a saving grace: NFC South bedlam.

The Falcons are currently in the division’s fourth and final spot, with the Carolina Panthers leading the way with a 4-5 record.

Again, welcome to the NFC South, where you can compete for the division crown and a draft pick simultaneously.

“You’re always going to have a chance as long as there are games left on the schedule in the NFC South,” said Corey Levin, the newly appointed starting center for the Falcons.

American football will get a break from the uninspiring product the Falcons have put on the field in recent weeks. They’re on a bye for Week 11.

Then the gauntlet continues at the Minnesota Vikings and former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on Nov. 29, kicking off Atlanta’s final seven regular season games.

“The biggest thing for us is to stay together,” Robinson said. “I think the teams that start to lose a lot later in the season are the teams that drift apart and go amongst themselves.”

Can the Falcons reverse course in the next month and a half and ultimately land a playoff spot?

Wouldn’t bet on it.

But Stefanski’s and the players’ optimism has yet to translate into results, leaving the Falcons with seven games to prove their words carry weight.

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