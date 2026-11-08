Winners and Losers From Falcons’ Loss to Bengals: Bijan Shines as Defense Struggles

The Atlanta Falcons had a few individual performances worth celebrating, ultimately falling 34-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals in their international matchup in Madrid.

Despite some encouraging offensive production from Bijan Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, Atlanta struggled to keep pace with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack. The Falcons also hurt themselves with costly penalties and missed opportunities, including another missed field goal from Nick Folk.

There were positives to take away from the performance, but the loss exposed several issues that continue to hold Atlanta back.

Here are the winners and losers from the Falcons’ loss to the Bengals.

Winners

Winner: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson was arguably Atlanta’s best offensive player and one of the biggest reasons the Falcons remained competitive for much of the afternoon.

Robinson finished with 19 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also caught six passes for 47 yards, finishing with 147 yards from scrimmage and a score.

It seemed like every time Robinson had the football in his hands, he found a way to make something happen. Whether running between the tackles or making defenders miss in the open field, he consistently generated positive plays against Cincinnati.

His 147 total yards were particularly impressive considering Atlanta’s struggles to establish consistency through the passing game.

Robinson continues to prove that he needs to be the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense. Getting him involved early and often should remain a priority for Stefanski and Rees moving forward.

Winner: Michael Penix Jr.’s Legs

Michael Penix Jr. provided one of the more surprising performances of the afternoon with his ability to make plays on the ground.

Penix finished with three rushing attempts for 50 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per carry. His longest run went for 23 yards, and the performance established a new career high in rushing yards for an NFL game.

He entered the matchup without much of a reputation as a scrambling quarterback, making his contribution particularly encouraging.

As a passer, Penix completed 18 of 26 attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

While the passing numbers were not spectacular, he gave Atlanta another dimension with his mobility.

His 50 rushing yards were especially important because the Falcons struggled to consistently move the football through the air. Finding ways to incorporate his legs into the offense could give opposing defenses another element to prepare for.

Winner: Drake London

Drake London continues to establish himself as Atlanta’s only dependable wide receiver.

London finished with five receptions for 68 yards on five targets, leading the Falcons in receiving yards. He did not find the end zone, but his consistency was once again evident.

He was the only Falcons wide receiver to finish with more than two receptions, continuing a trend in which Atlanta has struggled to find reliable production behind its top receiving option.

London entered the matchup with 624 receiving yards on the season and added another productive performance against Cincinnati.

The Falcons need more from their other receivers, particularly with the offense struggling to generate explosive passing plays. London has consistently done his part, but Atlanta cannot afford to have its passing attack depend so heavily on one player.

Losers

Loser: Falcons’ Penalties

The Falcons’ lack of discipline was one of the biggest reasons they struggled to overcome Cincinnati.

Atlanta finished with 12 penalties for 88 yards, a season high that repeatedly put the offense in difficult situations.

Several potentially significant plays were negated by penalties, taking away momentum and forcing the Falcons into unfavorable down-and-distance situations.

The offensive line was particularly problematic, with pre-snap penalties creating unnecessary obstacles before plays even developed.

Those mistakes contributed to multiple third-and-long situations, making it difficult for Penix to sustain drives and allowing Cincinnati’s defense to dictate the pace.

Against an offense like Cincinnati’s, Atlanta could not afford to give away additional opportunities. The Falcons already had their hands full trying to contain Burrow and Chase, and the penalties only made their situation more difficult.

This was another example of undisciplined football from a team that continues to struggle with consistency.

Loser: Falcons’ Secondary

Atlanta’s secondary had no answer for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. He finished with four total touchdowns and consistently found ways to exploit Atlanta’s coverage.

Chase was even more problematic for the Falcons.

He finished with 10 receptions for 1155 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. His longest reception went for 47 yards, and he repeatedly created problems for Atlanta’s defensive backs.

A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson both struggled to contain him, and it seemed like Cincinnati could get Chase involved regardless of who Atlanta attempted to put in front of him.

The Falcons’ secondary has been a concern throughout the season, and Sunday’s performance only added to those questions.

When a quarterback completes more than 82% of his passes and throws three touchdowns without an interception, the defense has not done enough to make his afternoon difficult.

Atlanta needs significantly better performances from its secondary if it hopes to compete against some of the NFL’s better passing offenses.

Loser: Nick Folk’s Accuracy

Nick Folk’s struggles continued in Madrid, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore his inconsistency.

Folk entered the matchup having converted just 13 of 18 field-goal attempts this season. He missed another opportunity Sunday, pulling a 38-yard attempt wide left in the fourth quarter.

That miss was particularly costly because Atlanta was attempting to generate momentum during a late-game drive. Instead of getting points on the board, the Falcons came away empty-handed.

The coaching staff expressed confidence in Folk throughout the week, with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman publicly supporting the veteran kicker despite his recent struggles.

However, that support does not change the production. Folk’s accuracy has become a legitimate concern for a team that cannot afford to leave points on the field.

The Falcons have dealt with kicking inconsistencies in recent seasons, and they need stability at the position.

With another missed opportunity added to his season total, it is fair to question whether Folk’s future in Atlanta extends beyond this week.

Loser: Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts continues to be one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Atlanta’s offensive game plan.

The Bengals entered Sunday’s matchup with struggles defending opposing tight ends, creating an opportunity for Pitts to have a productive afternoon.

Instead, he finished with just three receptions for 23 yards on five targets without a touchdown.

That is particularly disappointing considering the matchup and the need for Atlanta to find additional ways to generate production through the passing game.

Pitts has 22 receptions for 197 yards and four touchdowns on the season, numbers that leave plenty to be desired for a player with his talent and expectations.

His involvement has been inconsistent, and it raises legitimate questions about how Rees and Stefanski are utilizing him within the offense.

The Falcons have a tight end with the athleticism to create mismatches against opposing defenses, yet they continue to struggle to get him consistently involved.

Atlanta cannot rely exclusively on London and Robinson to generate offensive production. Pitts needs to become a more significant part of the passing attack, especially when the matchup presents an opportunity.

His limited involvement against a defense that has struggled against tight ends is another missed opportunity for Atlanta.

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