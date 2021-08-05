Falcons Podcast: Which CB Ready For Second-Season Leap?

When the Atlanta Falcons selected cornerback A.J. Terrell with the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many fans were left scratching their heads.

While corner was certainly a need for the Falcons, several analysts questioned whether Terrell was taken too soon.

Terrell grabbed headlines early in the season when he became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis forced him to miss two games, the only time he'd sit on the sidelines all year.

Despite the noise, Terrell had a successful rookie year with 74 tackles and his first career interception. With a full offseason under his belt, the team hopes Terrell can make another stride in Year 2.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Will McFadden of The Falcoholic to talk about what Terrell needs to do to take another step in the right direction in his sophomore season.

The guys also talk about punter Sterling Hofrichter's injury and if the team will continue to look for replacements between now and the start of the regular season.

At the end of the show, the pair discuss the development of the rookies, including tight end Kyle Pitts and safety Richie Grant while also diving into some of the team's position battles.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

