Raheem Morris Reveals Likelihood Falcons Rookies Earn Starting Roles
The Atlanta Falcons have a lot riding on their 2025 rookie class. The organization traded away its 2026 first-round pick to double dip at edge rusher this year.
The Falcons also used the middle rounds to address secondary needs that they couldn't in NFL free agency because of limited salary cap space.
That doesn't mean those rookies are automatically going to start this fall. But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris presented a positive outlook at the possibility of multiple rookies starting for the team's defense in 2025.
"I've seen it happen a lot," Morris said when asked about the timetable for a rookie to be able to start. "A.J. Terrell. There's been a bunch of guys. I know he was a first-round pick, but I've seen a UDFA come in to start. I've seen a first-round pick come in to start, especially particularly really at corner.
"The safety is usually the position where you talk about guys where they come in there that are special. I had Tanard Jackson, who was able to come in from a switch from a cornerback position to go to safety and end up starting for us at some point or had a starting role. I watched those guys grow and develop.
"So when you’re coming in and you're locked in, and you do some of the things that we talked about earlier with the playbook, and you get a chance to get those installs three times, you never know.”
The Falcons have a few different rookie defensive backs that could follow A.J. Terrell's path and contribute significantly during their first seasons. In the third round this spring, the Falcons drafted Notre Dame safety Xavier Woods. Then early on Day 3, the team selected Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.
Morris is also excited about the potential of undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant.
What the Falcons really need, though, is first-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to earn starting roles as rookies.
Walker has the potential to play multiple different spots, giving him seemingly a greater chance of starting as a rookie. But Pearce's best attribute, rushing the quarterback, is what Atlanta needs most. The Falcons haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since they last made the playoffs in 2017.
There should be plenty of opportunity for both Walker and Pearce to receive playing time. But they are still going to have to earn it.
All the Falcons rookies began earning their stripes at the team's rookie minicamp last weekend, where Morris laid some of the ground work for how things work for NFL first-year players.
"I don't let those guys come in and just sit down in the seat and then get punked by a vet to say, ‘Move.’ [I say], ‘Hey guys, just stand on the wall when the vets come in. And then when they all sit down, you find those open areas," Morris told reporters. "There'll be plenty of seats, and you guys can slip in and find that spot.’
"It's giving them some ground rules that they can have that they can lean on, so they know what it is to respect a vet. They're going to be competing against them, but there's still some things in this league that are a very respectful process."
Falcons could easily see Morris' answer as a metaphor for the team's rookies. They will have to earn their seat, but there are plenty of potential chairs for them to claim this season.