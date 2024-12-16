Regular Season Over for Atlanta Falcons Linebacker
The Atlanta Falcons placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve, the organization announced in a press release Monday evening. The requisite four-week absence that accompanies a stint on injured reserve means Andersen won’t be eligible to return until the first week of the postseason.
Andersen played in Atlanta's Dec. 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he's battled a knee injury for much of the season since missing five weeks due to an ailment suffered Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints.
Drafted in the second round in 2022, Andersen has fought injury issues for much of the past two seasons. He missed all but two games in 2023 due to a pectoral injury, and he’ll end this regular season with more games missed (10) than played (seven).
While on the field, Andersen proved impactful. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Saints in Week 4, collecting 17 tackles and a 47-yard pick-six.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
He played 58 snaps on defense after that performance.
Andersen concludes his third regular season with 47 tackles and one tackle for loss across seven games and four starts.
In a corresponding move, Atlanta activated rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve and assigned him to the active roster.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's contests from Weeks 5-8. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
The Falcons elevated linebacker Josh Woods from the practice squad to the active roster before Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they signed kicker Tanner Brown to the practice squad.
Atlanta (6-7) and Las Vegas (2-11) kick off at 8:30 p.m. Monday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.