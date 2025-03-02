'Desperate' Falcons Projected to Target 'Twitchy' SEC Pass Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons may have tipped their hand on what they will be targeting in the 2025 NFL draft. The Falcons are only interviewing defensive prospects at the NFL combine, which is highly unusual.
But it's not exactly a surprise that the organization is targeting defenders, particularly edge rushers. FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre projected the Falcons to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. almost out of despair.
"We're at the point where, if there's a twitchy pass rusher from the SEC, you draft him," McIntyre wrote as his analysis of the Falcons selecting Pearce at No. 15 overall.
"The Falcons remain desperate for a pass rush."
While perhaps taken out of desperation, don't mistake that language as Pearce being a significant reach at No. 15 overall. The 2025 NFL draft big board from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, along with the big boards at Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report, has Pearce rated as a top 25 prospect in the class.
ESPN's draft analysts aren't as high on Pearce. ESPN has Pearce rated outside the first round at No. 38 overall among all prospects in 2025.
But Pearce likely helped his draft stock at the NFL Combine during the first weekend of March. He posted a 4.47 40-yard dash time along with a 31-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3-inch broad jump.
According to NextGenStats, Pearce posted a production score of 81 during the combine, which ranked fourth among all 2025 edge rushers. NextGenStats also ranked him fourth overall in total score among edge rushers.
The NFL.com prospect grade labeled Pearce a player who "will become a good starter within two years."
At PFF, Pearce is ranked the 12th overall prospect in the 2025 class.
"Overall, Pearce has double-digit sack potential and should make an immediate impact in the league," wrote Jeremiah.
Pearce has been one of the more popular choices for the Falcons in mock drafts this offseason. Marshall edge rusher Mike Green is another player that is going to Atlanta in a lot of mock drafts.
Either prospect would addressed Atlanta's biggest need. The Falcons were 31st in sacks during the 2024 season. They were also near the bottom of the barrel in other key pass rushing statistics, including pressure rate and quarterback knockdown percentage.
The Falcons haven't been ranked in the top of the league in sacks since 2017, which was the last time they made the postseason.