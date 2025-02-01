Falcons Projected to Replace TE Kyle Pitts With 2025 First-Round Pick
Once seen as an obvious building block for the Atlanta Falcons, tight end Kyle Pitts may not have a place with the team beyond this offseason. At least that's how CBS Sports' Josh Edwards sees it.
In fact, Edwards predicted the Falcons to replace Pitts at No. 15 overall with the top tight end in the 2025 NFL draft -- Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Warren is going to come as a surprise for some Falcons fans, but Sean McVay had been interested in Brock Bowers a year ago," Edwards wrote. "I think about the type of player that Zac Robinson would want in that offense and Warren comes to mind quickly.
"I wonder if Kyle Pitts could be available in a trade this offseason."
Trade rumors around Pitts certainly heated up in January. Bleacher Report's James Palmer argued on Jan. 29 Pitts is a player to "keep an eye on" regarding the trade market this offseason.
That was after ESPN's Benjamin Solak mentioned the Falcons trading Pitts for a Day 3 draft selection as his "bold" Atlanta offseason prediction.
The Falcons should be targeting a defender, specifically, an edge rusher, at No. 15 overall. But that's been the story for the franchise over the last few years. Since 2021, though, the Falcons have drafted a tight end, running back, wide receiver and quarterback in the top 10.
No one should be surprised if the Falcons add another offensive weapon at No. 15 this year.
On Jan. 28, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Warren the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty were the only offensive players ahead of Warren on the list.
"Warren is a massive tight end who carried the Penn State offense this past season. He lined up in-line, in the slot and as a Wildcat quarterback," wrote Jeremiah.
"Overall, he isn’t as dynamic as Rob Gronkowski was during his career, but Warren is a similar player in a lot of ways."
The Falcons could draft Warren in the hopes of getting at tight end what they wanted Pitts to be when they selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.
Pitts was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, posting 68 catches for 1,026 yards during 2021. But he dealt with injuries in 2022 and then quarterback issues during 2023. This past season, Pitts shined at times with Kirk Cousins behind center, but overall, he was the team's No. 4 option in the passing game.
In 2025, Pitts is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which is his fifth-year option. The option will pay him $10.9 million this fall.
That contract makes him an intriguing potential target on the trade market for contending teams. In return, the Falcons could replenish their draft capital.
Atlanta parted with two 2025 draft picks last summer. First, the league docked the team a fifth-rounder for the Cousins tampering incident. The Falcons then gave up a third-rounder in an August trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon.
But by no means will the Falcons have to wait until the hypothetical Day 3 pick they receive in return for Pitts to address tight end. Atlanta could aim high, targeting Warren as his replacement.
Warren led the FBS with 104 catches during 2024. He also had 1,233 receiving yards along with 218 rushing yards while scoring 12 total touchdowns.