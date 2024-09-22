Why College Coach 'Wasn't Surprised' Falcons Drafted Michael Penix Jr.
When the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, many -- from analysts to coaches and even some of the team's players -- were surprised.
But University of Alabama head coach Kaleb DeBoer, who coached Penix at Indiana University in 2020 and again the past two years at the University of Washington, wasn't one of them.
"I wasn't surprised that he went that early," DeBoer said in a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "As it was getting closer to the day of the draft, it felt like there was more questions being asked, just more follow up.
"There was enough information where I felt like it was going to be an earlier first round, or maybe then what it felt like a few months (earlier)."
DeBoer added the Falcons invested a lot of time in Penix, including a private workout in Seattle where Atlanta flew several members of its front office and coaching staff to watch Penix throw for just 30 minutes.
As a result of Atlanta's commitment -- both timing and financially -- to evaluating Penix, DeBoer said he wasn't surprised the Falcons pulled the trigger on the selection, even with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins only a month and a half into his four-year contract.
"I'm not even talking about the circumstances of having another quarterback and things like that," DeBoer said. "It just seemed like there was a lot of momentum going that direction for him with multiple teams, but especially the Falcons."
During his two years with the DeBoer-led Huskies, Penix started all 28 possible games. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in that span.
Now in Atlanta, Penix is in a precarious position. He's a top-10 pick tasked with waiting behind Cousins, who's making $90-million guaranteed in the first two years of his deal.
But according to DeBoer, who's innately well qualified to discuss Penix's mental wiring, there are no concerns about the waiting game Penix has been forced to play.
"As far as how he'll handle it, I think he'll make sure he's ready," DeBoer said. "He'll be doing everything he can to make sure he's ready. And I don't think he'll look at it as waiting. He'll just be ready when his number's called."
And when Penix's moment comes -- whether it be in relief of Cousins or as the full-time starter in a few years -- DeBoer is confident Penix will be up for the challenge.
Because he's proven it at each stop in his football journey, no matter the injury issues he's faced along the way.
"He's been through everything," DeBoer said. "He really has. He's done it at multiple places. He's had the history of going through the adversity. Whatever comes his way, he's mature enough, he's focused enough. He wouldn't be where he's at if that wasn't the case.
"So, he'll be ready when his number's called, and I know he's working hard every day to be ready for that moment."
Penix will occupy the sidelines for his third NFL regular season game at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (1-1) host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.