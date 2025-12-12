SI

Finding a Philip Rivers for All 32 NFL Teams: 40-Somethings We’d Love to See Return in 2025

If Philip Rivers can do it, so can other NFL legends who are currently in their 40s. Right?

Mike Kadlick, Tom Dierberger

What other 40-plus-year-old’s could help their former NFL teams?
What other 40-plus-year-old's could help their former NFL teams?
Philip Rivers has inspired us all.

The longtime Chargers quarterback, potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer and literal grandfather shocked the NFL world this past week by coming out of retirement and signing with the Colts after a five-year absence. But that’s not all. It appears Rivers could start Sunday against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

If Rivers can do it, so can other NFL legends who are currently in their 40s. Right?

Just for fun, here’s a list of current 40-somethings who we’d love to see make a Philip Rivers-like return to the gridiron to finish the 2025 season:

One 40-Plus-Year-Old Ex-Player Who Could Help Every NFL Team Right Now

Arizona Cardinals

WR Larry Fitzgerald (age 42)

Larry Fitzgerald
The Cardinals could use another receiver to close out 2025. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are without quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, and with pass catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. not performing up to snuff as he enters the final quarter of his second NFL campaign, why not give Jacoby Brissett another target in Arizona legend Larry Fitzgerald?

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan (age 40)

Matt Ryan
Matty Ice is currently an NFL analyst for CBS. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season and Kirk Cousins isn’t it. Matty Ice is currently an NFL analyst for CBS, but being on TV hasn’t stopped someone from coming out of retirement before.

Baltimore Ravens

RB Jamal Lewis (age 46)

Lewis
Lewis spent seven years with the Ravens from 2000 to ‘06. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The 6–7 Ravens have many issues this season, and running back is not one of them. But still, just imagine a backfield featuring Derrick Henry and Jamal Lewis. Terrifying.

Buffalo Bills

WR Peerless Price (age 49)

Peerless Price
Price played six seasons for the Bills from 1999 to ’02 and ‘06 to ‘07. / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Some 40-somethings on this list could probably strap on the pads and suit up on Sunday. Others are on here solely to Remember Some Guys.

Carolina Panthers

TE Greg Olsen (age 40)

Greg Olsen
Olsen has called games for Fox Sports since 2021. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chances are he’ll be in the booth for another Panthers game this season. Why not hand him a playbook?

Chicago Bears

WR Devin Hester (age 43)

Devin Hester
Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson has Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense in great shape this season, but what if that offense started every possession with great field position after a big Devin Hester kick return? He’s got a few of these left in the tank, for sure.

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Leon Hall (age 41)

Leon Hall
Leon Hall intercepted 27 passes in his career. / Cara Owsley

The Bengals’ offense is more than fine with Joe Burrow at the helm. Their defense? Not so much. Add former cornerback Leon Hall and his 26 career interceptions to the backend, and watch Cincy suddenly lock up opposing quarterbacks.

Cleveland Browns

OT Joe Thomas (age 41)

Joe Thomas.
Joe Thomas is one of the best left tackles in NFL history. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has the rest of the season to prove his quarterbacking worth to the Browns. Keeping him upright with the legendary Joe Thomas on his blindside could significantly increase the chances he’s back under center in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys

DE DeMarcus Ware (age 43)

DeMarcus Ware
Ware was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers this offseason and has struggled to rush the passer since. Perhaps bringing back the best pass rusher in franchise history would help Dallas in their final push for the 2025 postseason.

Denver Broncos

CB Champ Bailey (age 47)

Champ Bailey
Champ Bailey was a three-time First-team All-Pro during his time with the Broncos. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver’s defense is already supurb, but imagine pairing Pat Surtain II with Champ Bailey as your two outside cornerbacks ahead of a playoff run?

Detroit Lions

TE Dan Campbell (age 49)

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell pictured on Lions media day in 2007. / Getty Images

Look, Calvin Johnson is 40 and probably should be the pick here. But imagine the Lions’ kneecap-biting coach puts down the headset for a weekend and suits up in Honolulu blue one last time. Chills.

Green Bay Packers

FB John Kuhn (age 43)

John Kuhn
Kuhn tallied 23 total touchdowns over nine seasons with the Packers from 2007 to ‘15. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oh what we would give to hear another “Kuuuuuuuuhn” chant at Lambeau Field.

Houston Texans

WR Andre Johnson (age 44)

Andre Johnson
Andre Johnson is a Houston Texans great. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Texans’ defense is phenomenal and needs no help. Their offense, however, could use some more juice at wide receiver outside of Nico Collins. Enter: Houston’s leading all-time pass catcher in Andre Johnson.

Indianapolis Colts

S Bob Sanders (age 44)

Bob Sanders
Bob Sanders retired in 2011. / James Lang-Imagn Images

The Colts have already added a 44-year-old to their locker room in 2025, but with their defense allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game this season, why not add another in franchise legend Bob Sanders?

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Maurice Jones-Drew (age 40)

Maurice Jones-Drew
MJD retired from the NFL in 2014. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At 9–4 and in first place in the AFC South, the Jags could still use a bit of Mojo.

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Dwayne Bowe (age 41)

Dwayne Bowe
Dwayne Bowe played eight seasons with the Chiefs. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dwayne Bowe is down there somewhere.

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Carson Palmer (age 45)

Carson Palmer
The Raiders could use a new quarterback. Why not Palmer? / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

If you don’t recall, Palmer played two forgettable seasons for the Raiders in 2011 and ‘12. How about a memorable finish to ‘25?

Los Angeles Chargers

OL Kris Dielman (age 44)

Kris Dielman
Dielman was voted to the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team in 2009. / Christopher Hanewinckel-US PRESS

The Chargers had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines this season ... until they didn’t. With tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater shelved for the year, quarterback Justin Herbert needs some protection. Kris Dielman was a guard, but hey, anything can help at this point.

Los Angeles Rams

WR Torry Holt (age 49)

Torry Holt
Holt tallied 1,000 receiving yards eight times for the Rams from 1999 to 2008. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford throwing to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Torry Holt. Who is stopping this offense? (Besides Father Time.)

Miami Dolphins

DB Patrick Surtain (age 49)

Patrick Surtain
Surtain ranks fourth in Dolphins history with 29 interceptions. / George Gojkovich/Getty Images

It would be even more fun if the Dolphins had the Broncos on their schedule and Patrick Surtain could share the field with his two-time All-Pro son.

Minnesota Vikings

TE Jim Kleinsasser (age 48)

Jim Kleinsasser.
Jim Kleinsasser played 12 seasons in Minnesota. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s only one tight end in NFL history with a cameo in Adam Sandler’s 50 First Dates.

New England Patriots

WR Randy Moss (age 48)

Randy Moss
Randy Moss caught an NFL record 23 touchdowns during the Patriots' undefeated 2007 season. / Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No Tom Brady?! Not with Drake Maye in the building. Instead, we give the 23-year-old MVP candidate one of the best to ever do it in Randy Moss—while simultaneously giving the 48-year-old another chance at winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees (age 46)

Drew Brees
How much better would Brees be than Tyler Shough at this point? / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If this whole broadcasting thing doesn’t work out, Brees can always return to the huddle.

New York Giants

QB Eli Manning (age 44)

Eli Manning
Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back-to-back obvious picks, but c’mon, Eli Manning throwing an interception on Monday Night Football while his brother Peyton scoffs at him on the Manningcast would be electric television.

New York Jets

LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson (age 42)

D'Brickashaw Ferguson
D'Brickashaw Ferguson was selected by the Jets with the No. 4 pick in the 2006 draft. / James Lang-Imagn Images

I bet you didn’t wake up this morning expecting to read an article that mentioned D'Brickashaw Ferguson. Now you have.

Philadelphia Eagles

LT Jason Peters (age 43)

Jason Peters
Peters won a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2017. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce has yet to turn 40. So why not bring back arguably the best left tackle in Eagles history?

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Hines Ward (age 49)

Hines Ward
Hines Ward is a two-time Super Bowl champion. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Steelers have DK Metcalf, but every team could use a guy who can return a kickoff for a touchdown while a Batman villain blows up a stadium.

San Francisco 49ers

LB Patrick Willis (age 40)

Patrick Willis
Patrick Willis was a monster down the middle of San Francisco's defense. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fred Warner is out for the year. Hang on, is that Patrick Willis’s music?

Seattle Seahawks

DE Michael Bennett (age 40)

Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett was voted to three Pro Bowls over five seasons with the Seahawks. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Seattle has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL this season, but any roster could use a sprinkle of the legendary “Legion of Boom” defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Brian Kelly (age 49)

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly ranks second in Buccaneers history with 99 passes defensed. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Many Buccaneers legends are in their early 50s so they don’t qualify for this piece: Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Mike Alstott to name a few. So we’ll go with longtime Tampa Bay cornerback Brian Kelly. The Falcons don’t move the chains on a third-and-28 if Kelly is roaming the secondary. No way.

Tennessee Titans

RB Chris Johnson (age 40)

Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2009. / Sanford Myers / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

We all remember the Season of CJ2K when he rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009. Bring back the magic, 28.

Washington Commanders

WR Santana Moss (age 46)

Santana Moss
Santana Moss ranks fourth in Washington history with 7,867 receiving yards. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With Terry McLaurin in and out of the lineup all year, Washington could use one of the most consistent receivers in franchise history. Welcome back, Santana Moss.

