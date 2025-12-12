Finding a Philip Rivers for All 32 NFL Teams: 40-Somethings We’d Love to See Return in 2025
Philip Rivers has inspired us all.
The longtime Chargers quarterback, potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer and literal grandfather shocked the NFL world this past week by coming out of retirement and signing with the Colts after a five-year absence. But that’s not all. It appears Rivers could start Sunday against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
If Rivers can do it, so can other NFL legends who are currently in their 40s. Right?
Just for fun, here’s a list of current 40-somethings who we’d love to see make a Philip Rivers-like return to the gridiron to finish the 2025 season:
One 40-Plus-Year-Old Ex-Player Who Could Help Every NFL Team Right Now
Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald (age 42)
The Cardinals are without quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, and with pass catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. not performing up to snuff as he enters the final quarter of his second NFL campaign, why not give Jacoby Brissett another target in Arizona legend Larry Fitzgerald?
Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan (age 40)
Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season and Kirk Cousins isn’t it. Matty Ice is currently an NFL analyst for CBS, but being on TV hasn’t stopped someone from coming out of retirement before.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Jamal Lewis (age 46)
The 6–7 Ravens have many issues this season, and running back is not one of them. But still, just imagine a backfield featuring Derrick Henry and Jamal Lewis. Terrifying.
Buffalo Bills
WR Peerless Price (age 49)
Some 40-somethings on this list could probably strap on the pads and suit up on Sunday. Others are on here solely to Remember Some Guys.
Carolina Panthers
TE Greg Olsen (age 40)
Chances are he’ll be in the booth for another Panthers game this season. Why not hand him a playbook?
Chicago Bears
WR Devin Hester (age 43)
Ben Johnson has Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense in great shape this season, but what if that offense started every possession with great field position after a big Devin Hester kick return? He’s got a few of these left in the tank, for sure.
Cincinnati Bengals
CB Leon Hall (age 41)
The Bengals’ offense is more than fine with Joe Burrow at the helm. Their defense? Not so much. Add former cornerback Leon Hall and his 26 career interceptions to the backend, and watch Cincy suddenly lock up opposing quarterbacks.
Cleveland Browns
OT Joe Thomas (age 41)
Shedeur Sanders has the rest of the season to prove his quarterbacking worth to the Browns. Keeping him upright with the legendary Joe Thomas on his blindside could significantly increase the chances he’s back under center in 2026.
Dallas Cowboys
DE DeMarcus Ware (age 43)
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers this offseason and has struggled to rush the passer since. Perhaps bringing back the best pass rusher in franchise history would help Dallas in their final push for the 2025 postseason.
Denver Broncos
CB Champ Bailey (age 47)
Denver’s defense is already supurb, but imagine pairing Pat Surtain II with Champ Bailey as your two outside cornerbacks ahead of a playoff run?
Detroit Lions
TE Dan Campbell (age 49)
Look, Calvin Johnson is 40 and probably should be the pick here. But imagine the Lions’ kneecap-biting coach puts down the headset for a weekend and suits up in Honolulu blue one last time. Chills.
Green Bay Packers
FB John Kuhn (age 43)
Oh what we would give to hear another “Kuuuuuuuuhn” chant at Lambeau Field.
Houston Texans
WR Andre Johnson (age 44)
The Texans’ defense is phenomenal and needs no help. Their offense, however, could use some more juice at wide receiver outside of Nico Collins. Enter: Houston’s leading all-time pass catcher in Andre Johnson.
Indianapolis Colts
S Bob Sanders (age 44)
The Colts have already added a 44-year-old to their locker room in 2025, but with their defense allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game this season, why not add another in franchise legend Bob Sanders?
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB Maurice Jones-Drew (age 40)
At 9–4 and in first place in the AFC South, the Jags could still use a bit of Mojo.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Dwayne Bowe (age 41)
Dwayne Bowe is down there somewhere.
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Carson Palmer (age 45)
If you don’t recall, Palmer played two forgettable seasons for the Raiders in 2011 and ‘12. How about a memorable finish to ‘25?
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Kris Dielman (age 44)
The Chargers had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines this season ... until they didn’t. With tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater shelved for the year, quarterback Justin Herbert needs some protection. Kris Dielman was a guard, but hey, anything can help at this point.
Los Angeles Rams
WR Torry Holt (age 49)
Matthew Stafford throwing to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Torry Holt. Who is stopping this offense? (Besides Father Time.)
Miami Dolphins
DB Patrick Surtain (age 49)
It would be even more fun if the Dolphins had the Broncos on their schedule and Patrick Surtain could share the field with his two-time All-Pro son.
Minnesota Vikings
TE Jim Kleinsasser (age 48)
There’s only one tight end in NFL history with a cameo in Adam Sandler’s 50 First Dates.
New England Patriots
WR Randy Moss (age 48)
No Tom Brady?! Not with Drake Maye in the building. Instead, we give the 23-year-old MVP candidate one of the best to ever do it in Randy Moss—while simultaneously giving the 48-year-old another chance at winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees (age 46)
If this whole broadcasting thing doesn’t work out, Brees can always return to the huddle.
New York Giants
QB Eli Manning (age 44)
Back-to-back obvious picks, but c’mon, Eli Manning throwing an interception on Monday Night Football while his brother Peyton scoffs at him on the Manningcast would be electric television.
New York Jets
LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson (age 42)
I bet you didn’t wake up this morning expecting to read an article that mentioned D'Brickashaw Ferguson. Now you have.
Philadelphia Eagles
LT Jason Peters (age 43)
Jason Kelce has yet to turn 40. So why not bring back arguably the best left tackle in Eagles history?
Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Hines Ward (age 49)
The Steelers have DK Metcalf, but every team could use a guy who can return a kickoff for a touchdown while a Batman villain blows up a stadium.
San Francisco 49ers
LB Patrick Willis (age 40)
Fred Warner is out for the year. Hang on, is that Patrick Willis’s music?
Seattle Seahawks
DE Michael Bennett (age 40)
Seattle has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL this season, but any roster could use a sprinkle of the legendary “Legion of Boom” defense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Brian Kelly (age 49)
Many Buccaneers legends are in their early 50s so they don’t qualify for this piece: Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Mike Alstott to name a few. So we’ll go with longtime Tampa Bay cornerback Brian Kelly. The Falcons don’t move the chains on a third-and-28 if Kelly is roaming the secondary. No way.
Tennessee Titans
RB Chris Johnson (age 40)
We all remember the Season of CJ2K when he rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009. Bring back the magic, 28.
Washington Commanders
WR Santana Moss (age 46)
With Terry McLaurin in and out of the lineup all year, Washington could use one of the most consistent receivers in franchise history. Welcome back, Santana Moss.