Former Texans OC Bobby Slowik to Join Dolphins Coaching Staff
Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is set to join the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff as a senior passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
Slowik's name came up frequently during last year's coaching cycle, and he was listed a few times this year. He received an interview for the New York Jets head coaching job, after being connected to the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders a year ago.
He was fired from the Texans following two seasons there after the team's 23-14 divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Slowik didn't garner much interest from other teams for head coaching positions after his firing.
Slowik worked with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-21. Slowik worked on the defensive side for two seasons, then joined McDaniel on the offensive side as an offensive assistant and offensive pass game specialist and passing game coordinator. Now, Slowik will get to work alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.