Giants Are Taking on the Personality of Their Coach: ‘He’s a Calm Psycho’
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(Editor’s note: This is excerpted from Albert Breer’s takeaways of Sept. 28, 2026.)
The Giants just made it through a brutal week, coming out with a win
The team didn’t even get back to New Jersey, after last week’s loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football, until about 7:30 a.m. ET, and it was near midday before they got wind that Jaxson Dart was likely out for the year.
John Harbaugh responded the next day, to his players, with transparency.
“The team was upset because Jaxson is our leader and everybody wants to see him out there and playing. He cares so much,” safety Jevon Holland told me. “Harbs summed it up when he said he woke up Tuesday and he heard that Jaxson wasn’t gonna be playing, he was out for the season, and it sucked, like it’s the end of the world. And then you wake up on Wednesday and you have to still do your job. And that's the reality of the situation.”
Four days later, the Giants would do just that, with Holland picking off Cam Ward in the end zone with 17 seconds left to ice a 12–7 win over the Titans.
The reality is there was nothing spectacular about it. The game was played in a Nor’easter in front of a lot of empty seats. Jameis Winston did enough. Cam Skattebo had 100 scrimmage yards, fueling the run game with 60 of those yards on 20 carries. The defense shut out the Titans for three quarters, with rookie Arvell Reese playing a starring role.
But surviving, this week at least, was enough, and did plenty to shed some light on the program building Harbaugh’s done.
“Everything is a testament to Harbaugh,” Holland said. “A team takes the personality of the coach, and Harbs is a calm … he’s a calm psycho. I mean, he loves the game, and he explains the game and the mindset for the game in such a unique way, but so clear to the fellas that we’re able to tangibly apply the things that he wants us to do. It’s building this football war machine, so that no matter what the circumstances are, we’re able to come out on top.”
Which is to say they didn’t have much time to recover from last week. But it was enough, and that it was enough does say something about the Giants.
Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.Follow AlbertBreer