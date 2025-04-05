New Analysis Has High Hopes for Year 2 of These Two Giants 2024 Draft Picks
By all accounts, the New York Giants got what they “paid for” from last year’s draft class, particularly their top two picks in receiver Malik Nabers and safety Tyler Nubin.
Those two players could, in the opinion of Pro Football Network, be poised for bigger and better things in their upcoming sophomore seasons.
Nabers’s rookie season was a bright spot amidst a dismal 3-14 record posted by the Giants.
The former LSU star and sixth overall pick in last year’s draft appeared in 15 games, recording a franchise record 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in a Pro Bowl season.
All of that was accomplished with extremely shaky and inconsistent quarterback play. Now that the Giants have added two veterans to their quarterback position, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Nabers could very well top those numbers in his second season.
Nubin, the Giants’ second-round pick last year, slid into the starting safety role that opened when Xavier McKinney left the team in free agency last offseason.
Before a season-ending ankle injury cut short his rookie campaign to just 13 games, Nubin was well on his way to recording 100+ tackles (he fell short by just two).
He posted 12 tackles in three of his last four games prior to his season-ending injury, but he fell short in coverage. He recorded just one pass breakup and zero interceptions after finishing his college career at Minnesota with 13 career picks and 11 pass breakups.
Nubin, along with cornerback Deonte Banks, will be joined by two newcomers to the team’s starting defensive secondary: safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.