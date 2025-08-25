2025 NY Giants Rookies Make the Grade Following Strong Summer Showing
The New York Giants' preseason is officially in the books, and the team's perfect 3-0 record was posted by several of their young newcomers, headlined by first-round choices Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart.
That duo was joined by several other first-year sensations that made immediate roster cases for what could be a fateful regular season campaign in East Rutherford.
"It definitely didn't seem too big for them," general manager Joe Schoen said of the rookie class during an appearance in WNBC's broadcast booth during the summer-opening game against the Buffalo Bills. "That's what it seemed like this spring and in training camp. Each day they're continuing to get better."
How much better did they get? Here’s our look at Big Blue's expansive draft class, plus a couple of undrafted standouts.
R1, P3: EDGE Abdul Carter
Save for an unfortunate “good grief” moment in the Snoopy Bowl, Carter justified his marquee selection by impressing in both camp and limited game situations with his explosiveness and athleticism.
Results weren't immediately apparent in the exhibition box scores, but he upped the pressure in a defensive effort that helped provide the largest point differential of the preseason.
The Giants already had established staples Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in tow, but Carter established some semblance of a plan while the offense attempted to figure itself out.
Carter slid in relatively seamlessly and will now be part of a high-octane rotation that will force offenses to prepare for and fear the Giants' pass rush again.
Some say that New York perhaps would've been better off adding another playmaker or perhaps trading down to bolster the offensive line, but going for the proverbial "best player available"—a luxury often only afforded to contenders that lucked into a trade up—has been justified in the first immediate returns.
Time will tell if Carter gets as many snaps as fellow high draft picks with proven veteran talents around, but the Giants have to like what they see so far. He's part of a solid blue plan to win via defensive struggle, and the early results are a net positive.
Grade: A-
R1, P25: QB Jaxson Dart
If anyone restored Giants fans' faith and reliability in preseason results, it was probably Dart, who lived up to the hype and then some as a metropolitan aerial savior.
It's hard enough getting a blue call as a first-round pick, and Dart has the added drama-generator of hailing from the alma mater of previous metropolitan passing hero Eli Manning.
The former Ole Miss Rebel responded to the expanded hype by completing over 68 percent of his passes for 372 yards and creating four total scores. His preseason passer rating was second among qualifiers behind only Pittsburgh veteran Skylar Thompson.
Even a rookie mistake—failing to slide on a 23-yard rushing breakout that led to an early end of his day against the Patriots on Thursday—couldn't derail the good vibes Dart created.
Perhaps the euphoric aura Dart has brought about creates a damning statement about where the Giants are on their current franchise timeline, but he no doubt yields a calming sense of relief that was sorely needed, even if it turns out to be a mirage.
The Giants staff has been steadfast in its declaration that Russell Wilson will start Week 1 of the Washington Commanders, and there's absolutely no sign that Daboll and Co. have any intention of reneging on that decree.
Dart, however, has at least given the Giants something to talk about after coming out perfectly tender in the New York pressure-cooker, which is perhaps the best thing that can be said about a high-profile draft talent making his unofficial NFL debut.
Grade: A+
R3, P65: DT Darius Alexander
Alexander endured some literal growing pains in his first camp, as he had to adjust on the fly after missing most of spring work with an undisclosed injury.
That's a tough break for a pick that some saw as a reach, thanks in part to his age (turning 25 on Tuesday after six seasons at Toledo) and his relatively pedestrian sack numbers. Lining up on the inside, Alexander already faced a bit of an uphill battle with several veterans in tow and struggled to hold his own in camp and preseason showings, though he certainly got better as things went along.
The good news with Alexander is that the Giants can afford to be patient with Alexander, especially with Dexter Lawrence, combined with Roy Robertson-Harris or Rakeem Nunez-Roches, leading the way. Still, that's probably not the path the Giants were hoping to take, as some viewed Alexander as an immediate dark-horse starter.
Grade: C
R4, P105: RB Cam Skattebo
Skattebo was one of the more anticipated arrivals and was viewed as an instant day three steal, but a hamstring injury hamstrung pretty much any freshman progress he was trying to make. The Arizona State alum did recover well enough to get three carries in the final preseason game against New England.
While Skattebo's chance to make a good first impression mostly went by the wayside, he made the most of his time off by establishing an early rapport with Dart, whom many envision as his backfield companion in the not-so-distant future.
That likely won't be enough to earn any immediate high-profile carries, but such adaptation could pay big dividends down the line.
Grade: Incomplete
R5, P154: OT Marcus Mbow
With Dart on the path of a (presumed) redshirt season and Skattebo injured, perhaps no New York offensive rookie made a better case for instant playing time in camp than Mbow, a day three arrival from Purdue.
The Giants certainly kept Mbow busy this preseason, granting him just under 100 snaps in the victorious trio while Andrew Thomas was marooned on the PUP list. Mbow rewarded such faith by keeping Dart's pocket clean, allowing no sacks and but six pressures.
He showed off impressive footwork and played both sides of the line in a versatile showcase that the Giants sorely lacked.
The revamped offensive line might not have an immediate starting opportunity for Mbow, but that could change soon enough as the Giants revert to aging Wilson and maturing Tyrone Tracy in the backfield.
Grade: A
R7, P219: TE Thomas Fidone
Known better for his blocking despite a relative lack of leverage, Fidone emerged as a popular target in the Giants' meme-worthy quarterback room, picking up 64 yards and a score with eight receptions, third-best on the team in that span. Pro Football Focus' cumulative score placed him eighth among tight rookie tight ends for their late summer efforts.
Fidone might have lost at least some of the spotlight to Greg Dulcich (the end zone favorite with three scores), but, like Dart before him, he has also given the Giants something to think about on offense, especially with a relative logjam in his position group, behind top man Theo Johnson.
Daniel Bellinger is the tenured tight end in the blue room, but has he produced enough for the Giants to resist over $3 million in cap savings by moving him? Fidone's affordability and contributions may be enough for management to let the rookie win a roster spot.
Grade: B+
R7, P246: CB Korie Black
Unfortunately for Black, it feels like his Giants tenure might be over before it truly gets rolling.
The final man from the Giants' draft class had the cards stacked against him from the get-go, standing as a very late draft pick forced to fight for a depth spot against several tenured veterans.
His tackling was on point, but his coverage needs work, which could lead to the practice squad being his best-case scenario.
Grade: D+
UDFA: WR Beaux Collins
Collins went somewhat viral for catching the highlight of the Giants' preseason, an 80-yard deep-ball from Wilson against the New York Jets.
It wasn't a total Victor Cruz-style story for Collins, whose miscommunication on another play led to a Wilson interception in the same game, showing that there is still work to be done with his game.
Grade: C-
UDFA: CB T.J. Moore
Moore defined both the most beautiful and ugliest parts of the NFL preseason: the undrafted rookie was making an impression during the preseason, primarily with a pick-six against the Patriots, but was lost to a devastating leg injury that required surgery.
The coverage certainly needs some work, but Moore certainly can immediately contribute on special teams once he heals. He’ll spend the upcoming year on injured reserve and get another chance to build on what he started next summer.
Grade: C+
