3 Storylines to Watch Ahead of NY Giants-Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Meeting
The New York Giants will try again to get on the right side of the tracks when they visit the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington this weekend, a team that they have not beaten on the road since 2016 and a team that has outscored the Giants 187-88 during the Brian Daboll era.
As usual, there will be no shortage of stories leading up to the game for this Giants team that, despite keeping things close through most of last week’s 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, seemed to be on autorepeat as far as the biggest problems were concerned.
The offense struggled to get on track, largely due to the ineffectiveness of quarterback Russell Wilson and the poor performance of the offensive line. The defense couldn’t stop the run nor capitalize on any takeaway opportunities. And as was the case last year, the red zone was the dead zone for the Giants' offense.
There’s still time, though, to turn things around against a Micah Parsons-less Cowboys defense. So let’s take a look at the top storylines for Big Blue ahead of their visit to Big D.
Will Andrew Thomas return?
Given the struggles of the Giants' offensive line, the eventual return of Andrew Thomas at left tackle would be a huge boost to an offensive line that struggled to create any push or movement, particularly in the running game, and which also yielded a little too much pressure against Wilson.
Thomas has been careful not to commit to saying he’ll be returning any time soon, instead choosing to take each day at a time.
Head coach Brian Daboll has ducked questions concerning how close Thomas is to completing his ramp-up, but it probably wouldn’t be much of a stretch to think that the left tackle would have to string together three days of practice, having at least done limited work, before he’s declared ready.
Don’t be surprised if Thomas sits out one more week and returns when the Giants open at home the following weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Getting the Run Game Going
How bad was the Giants' running game last week? Thanks to little help from the offensive line at the point of attack and at the second level, the Giants' running backs ran the ball 15 of 23 times for 30 of the 74 rushing yards, a 2.0 yards per carry average.
Per PFF, they forced just two missed tackles, and they averaged just 0.13 yards before contact and 1.86 yards after contact. This week, they’ll face a Cowboys run defense that’s ranked 28th after allowing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles to rush for 158 yards on the ground.
If the Giants can get that run game going, it should help open up play-action, which could improve the offense's ability to move the ball.
Russell Wilson’s Clock
Head coach Brian Daboll put to rest the question of who the starting quarterback is going to be this week when he threw his support behind Russell Wilson on Monday. But it’s fair to wonder if the clock has already begun to count down on Wilson’s hold on he job.
If Wilson struggles or if there is a blowout, will Daboll be able to resist the temptation of inserting rookie Jaxson Dart into the lineup?
Daboll and the Giants are trying to be patient with the kid so as not to rush him into the lineup before he’s ready. If he continues to excel in practice, it will be rather difficult to justify keeping him on the bench, especially if the season begins to slip away.
Remember, the Giants had a package of plays ready for Dart last week. Who’s to say they won’t dust those off and have some of them ready for this week, if the opportunity is there to gauge how far along Dart has come since the end of an impressive preseason?
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.