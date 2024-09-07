5 Bold Predictions For New York Giants Offense in 2024
New York Giants fans hope this is the year the offense finally comes alive with quarterback Daniel Jones under center.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has done everything possible to ensure that will happen. The offensive line was upgraded to include veterans who should be able to hit the ground running. The team added intriguing rookies, including receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., to the mix to help move the chains.
Also, head coach Brian Daboll finally confirmed what had been known for months: that he would take over the play calling from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, trying to get the Giants offense int at least the top half of the league in all the major statistical categories.
The world will get its first look at how the Giants offense looks following all these changes on Sunday when New York takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings. Ahead of that 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, here are a few bold predictions for the offense.
1. Malik Nabers will reach the 1,000-yard plateau as a rookie; Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson will each reach 600 yards.
The pass-catching trio of Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan'Dale Robinson are being counted on to have highly productive seasons this year. The hope is that Nabers, the first-round rookie, can top 1,000 yards as the primary receiver, with Hyatt and Robinson each contributing at least chime in with 500-600 yards a piece.
The Giants have invested the No. 6 pick in the first round in Nabers. They will give him every chance to make a play. They will also give him every chance to succeed. If Jones cannot get him the ball, they will look for someone who will.
2. Daniel Jones will flourish with Brian Daboll as his playcaller.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a known quarterback whisperer, having helped Josh Allen of the Bills become the quarterback he is today. The hope is that by taking over the play calling this year, he can help Daniel Jones go from that constant “deer in the headlights” showing we’ve seen much of the last five years into a power stud.
Jones finally has everything around him perfect: his receiver, his offensive line, and the voice in his ear on gameday. And history has shown that he comes out swinging when his back is against the wall. For proof, go back to 2022, when he had his best season as a pro after the Giants declined the option year on his rookie deal.
This time around, Jones is playing for his career. The Giants can exit out of his four-year contract after this season if he falters again. The team also made no secret that they were looking to move on from him this past offseason. With a strong showing, Jones can send a powerful message to all his critics, including the organization’s brass who contemplated moving on from him, that he’s the real deal.
The big thing, though, is for him to stay healthy. Jones is coming off an ACL injury, and while he looks healthy as can be, the big question mark about him besides whether he flourishes with Daboll calling the plays is if he has learned to be smart and protect himself when he takes off as a runner.
In five seasons, he hasn’t shown that. Will this year be different? We need to see it to believe it, as Jones is hard-wired to make plays if those around him are not doing so.
While no one wishes him any injuries, as he does represent the Giants' best chance to win, if he is not smart enough to realize when to slide or give up on a play, that probably won’t bode well for him.
3. The offensive line will be better.
Every year, the question is whether the Giants' offensive line is better or different. Every year, at least over the last decade or so, the answer has been “different,” which is not the answer that Giants fans want.
Why? Because that means more leaky pass protection, more miscues with assignments, more losing battles against speed rushers, and more hiccups when facing stunts.
While the Giants have done with a veteran line and a new offensive line coach in
Carmen Bricillo, who has a track record of turning offensive lines into functional units, seeing is believing.
Based on what the unit showed, which admittedly didn’t have many reps together in the summer due to injuries, there is reason to believe that it will be a better performer this year if the five starters–Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor—all stay healthy.
4. Devin Singletary Will Rush for 1,000+ yards.
New Giants running back Devin Singletary has never rushed for 1,000 yards in his NFL career, though he has led every team he’s been on in rushing yardage. Last season with the Texans, he ran for a career-high 898 yards on 216 carries, also a career-high in ten games, proving he can be a high-volume back.
Although it’s expected that the Giants will use more of a committee approach this year at running back, Singletary figures to be the lead man in the rotation.
Having proven that he can handle a high volume workload that, again in just ten games, brought him to within 102 yards of his first career 1,000-yard mark, if Singletary can stay healthy, there’s no reason to think he can’t reach that mark for the first time in his career.
5. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and receiver Malik Nabers will represent the Giants' offense in the Pro Bowl.
We’ll start with Nabers. If this young man looks as electrifying in the regular season as he did in the summer, he will not only have a 1,000-yard season but also be in the Pro Bowl.
Thomas had one of his best seasons in 2022 when he was named second-team All-Pro. However, he didn’t get the Pro Bowl nomination from his peers that season.
Will that change this year? Thomas, who was part of a historically bad offensive line last season that allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in league history, dealt with a season-long hamstring strain that took its toll on him.
Staying healthy has been challenging for him, as he dealt with an ankle issue his first two years in the league and then a hamstring issue last year.
That all said, Thomas is still one of the top left tackles in the league, and if the Giants offense raises its performance this year, there is no reason why Thomas shouldn’t finally get his first Pro Bowl berth.