5 Notable NY Giants Who Enter Preseason Finale on the Roster Bubble
We enter the final week of preseason games and thus the final game for the New York Giants to evaluate players for their final roster. Now that there is one less game, it becomes increasingly more difficult to make evaluations on the guys who are hanging around the fringe areas.
Players like tight end Daniel Bellinger have gone from a promising mid-round rookie to a guy fighting for a roster spot simply because of the talent in the room.
Others on this team find themselves in a position where this final preseason game can be the difference in whether they make this team, grab a spot on the practice squad, find a home elsewhere, or are out of a job completely.
Here is a look at some whose hold on a roster spot is thought to be hanging by a thread.
Tommy DeVito, QB
This cut has nothing to do with Tommy DeVito and everything to do with the other three quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson was brought in to be the starter, Jaxson Dart was drafted to be the quarterback of the future, and Jameis Winston has not only been a breath of fresh air in New York, but he has been playing well.
There's just no place for DeVito to go. Unlike in years past, when he was on the practice squad, the odds of him clearing waivers are slim, so if he is cut, they can't stash him away on the practice squad.
Many have inquired about his trade value, but since there's no place for him on this team, other squads may wait for him to become available and attempt to claim him off waivers.
If the Giants decide to unload Winston via trade–and assistant general manager Brandon Brown has already squashed that rumor–we are talking a completely different story for DeVito.
It's a shame because he has fully embraced this offense and seems to understand it very well in year three. DeVito will likely be auditioning for his next team when the Giants and the Patriots face off.
Stone Forsythe, OT
Forsythe was brought in to add depth to an offensive line that lacked depth over the last few seasons. Then the Giants went out and drafted Marcus Mbow in the fifth round, and suddenly, any chance of Forsyth being close to a roster lock evaporated.
Forsythe has struggled with the speed rushers and has also been playing at a high pad level.
Meanwhile, Mbow has excelled as a versatile player who can play on either the left or right side at tackle. He has shown the athleticism to neutralize the speed rushers and the nastiness to make defenders pay when he has them in his grasp.
With James Hudson III having had a great training camp on the left side while Andrew Thomas was out, that likely makes Forsythe the odd man out, especially now that Thomas is off the PUP list and trending towards playing Week 1.
The Giants will likely not keep five offensive tackles, and unlike Mbow and Joshua Ezuedu, Forsythe does not have the position flexibility to help at other positions.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL
When Nunez-Roches was signed in free agency, he was the guy the Giants hoped could fill the role left when they traded away Leonard Williams and left Dexter Lawrence II without a running mate.
Over the past couple of seasons, Nunez-Roches has been just “ok.” Last season as a full-time starter, he finished with 52 tackles, but only 14 were solo tackles, and two were tackles for loss, which were his two sacks.
The run defense was still porous, and he has never been a guy who gets to the quarterback regularly.
Meanwhile, Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter have both given the Giants exactly what they were looking for, and rookie Darius Alexander is someone that the team has high hopes for.
Nunez-Roches, who has a $5 million cap hit this year, could be on the outside looking in if the team feels that he gives the least amount of versatility.
Beaux Collins, WR
Yes, Collins had an 80-yard pass in the second preseason game, but he also ran the wrong route on a pass that resulted in an interception.
He has one reception on three targets over the first two preseason games. That is hardly the production you want with a group that is much more loaded with talent than in 2024.
Yes, he is a taller receiver, but the dynamics need to be there as well; he just doesn't do enough dynamic things. His real way on the field would be via special teams, and I'm not sure he has shown enough to replace some of the veterans that are vying for that spot as well.
He will likely be a good candidate for the practice squad, but that is likely it.
Korie Black, CB
There seemed to be a lot of intrigue around cornerback Korie Black when training camp began. He entered the league with extensive college experience and, early on, was turning heads with his play.
However, during these first two playoff games, he has not shone. He was invisible in the first game against Buffalo, and in the second game, he made some tackles, but he did not flash in coverage.
The difficult part for someone with extensive college experience is trying to gauge how much growth potential is left for them. Black could be fighting for a practice squad spot when it is all said and done.
