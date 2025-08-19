NY Giants AGM Brandon Brown Squashes Jameis Winston Trade Talk
As the NFL inches closer to August 26, which is when teams must reduce their 90-man training camp rosters to an initial 53, one player who has no reason to be worried about being moved off the roster is New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston’s name has recently circulated among analysts who believe that the Giants might be looking to trade the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft in exchange for a draft pick or two.
There have even been reports of teams with shaky quarterback situations placing calls to the Giants to inquire about what it might take to acquire Winston, who has been sharing second-team reps with rookie first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart this summer.
Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown put those rumors to rest on Tuesday when he spoke to the media after practice, stating unequivocally that Winston was not expendable.
"I appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant," Brown said, " With the way that he's gone about his business from day one, he's made it very intentional with the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul.
"Teammates love him--his preparation process, whether it's the off-field things that he does in terms of community relations, Bible study, things in the locker room, galvanizing the group together, not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole.
He's been comic relief, but he's also been a really good example of how to be a pro in handling your business in terms of prehab, rehab, postgame care. So, I'm happy he's here, and he's going to continue to do those things. He hasn't wavered and he hasn't been shaken by any distractions at all."
The Giants signed Winston to a two-year deal, the money of which screamed “backup quarterback” role, this past offseason.
Talk of him possibly being traded began when Dart was given second-team reps both in practice and games, the rookie looking much more polished than first anticipated.
That said, the expectation is that Dart will start the 2025 season as QB3 on the depth chart, with Winston as QB2. And while there is always the possibility of Dart passing Winston at some point during the year, the Giants right now appear to be a long way from reaching that conclusion.
Further, Winston is expected to be in the locker room next year, where he will serve as a voice of continuity for Dart when the former Ole Miss signal caller eventually gets the starting job.
