AFC Personnel Director Sounds Off on NY Giants OT Andrew Thomas
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has struggled to stay on the field the last two seasons, appearing in just 16 out of 34 games due to injuries. But when he’s been able to play, there’s still no mistaking that Thomas is among the best in the business.
So, believe the NFL executives polled for Jeremy Fowler’s list of top ten offensive tackles ahead of 2025 training camps. The Giants’ six-year veteran landed at No. 10 in this year’s poll, down two spots from a year ago. He also garnered votes, placing him as high as No. 1 on the list.
“It's hard to call Thomas an upside player entering Year 6, but some evaluators see a premier tackle who could be one of the best if he puts together a complete performance in 2025,” Fowler wrote.
The long-time ESPN analyst went on to note that despite Thomas being limited to six games last season due to a season-ending foot ailment (not knee, as Fowler wrote), the former Georgia Bulldog “still stopped the run at a high level (79.9 run block win rate) when he was out there.”
Thomas had a forgettable rookie season, a year in which he not only dealt with an ankle issue but also received coaching that conflicted with what felt natural to him and what had brought him to the NFL in the first place.
That first season, Thomas finished second in pressures allowed (57), a development that had many questioning if the Giants made a mistake in taking him as the first tackle off the board in 2020.
The following year, Thomas looked more like what the Giants thought he could be. He went from being near the top of the league in pressures allowed by tackles to the bottom, finishing with 18.
That tied him for the fewest QBPs allowed by the 48 qualifying tackles who logged at least 450 pass block snaps in 2021.
The following season was Thomas’s best so far. Although he gave up 23 pressures (tied for 12th out of 53 qualifying tackles), Thomas equaled his career high 97.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating (set in 2021). He earned second-team All-Pro Honors along with a contract extension the following year.
"He was trending into the elite before the injury," a veteran AFC personnel evaluator told Fowler.
Thomas has indeed been the Giants' best offensive lineman since 2021, and it hasn’t been close.
The problem has been keeping him on the field, something that has Giants fans worried about for the coming season. Thomas was kept out of spring drills to allow his continued recovery from season-ending foot surgery.
He also sparked some concern when he revealed that while he was hopeful of being ready for Week 1, he wasn’t making any promises.
