Analysis Claims Giants Stuck Spinning Their Wheels as They Look to Shed Losing Ways
A team that once looked to be on the rise is now trying to clean up the mess of its own doing, with no easy fix in sight. The New York Giants have found themselves stuck in a cycle of questionable decisions, making The Athletic’s recent placement of them in “Struggle Mode” feel like a fair assessment.
Financial missteps and roster mismanagement still hamstring the franchise—just look at the handling of quarterback Daniel Jones, safety Xavier McKinney, and running back Saquon Barkley.
When the Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension after the 2022 season, it was met with skepticism mixed with hope, considering the year prior, the Giants had finally made a playoff run.
That hope of finding a quarterback quickly turned into disappointment as Jones was unable to produce positive outcomes on the field.
After signing his big contract and returning for the 2023 season, all hope that had been carried over from the Giants' last season was gone after Jones tore his ACL and hurt his neck late in the 2023 season.
Health played a significant factor in Jones’ ability to perform; however, even when healthy, he failed to meet expectations. In his 10 games played in 2024, he threw for just eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while getting sacked 29 times.
Less than two years into that deal, the Giants parted ways with Jones, a move that exposed the quality of the quarterback room.
The Giants essentially paid franchise quarterback money to a player they never seemed fully committed to, and that decision has had lasting consequences.
The contract tied up cap space, limiting their ability to build a stronger roster elsewhere. Now, they’re once again searching for a quarterback while still feeling the financial impact of that mistake.
Again, in 2023, the team took the opposite approach with Barkley. The same front office that had no hesitation paying Jones top dollar balked at investing in Barkley long-term.
While running back contracts are always tricky, it’s hard to ignore that Barkley was the team’s best offensive player for years and one of the best backs in the NFL.
Watching him sign with the Eagles and win a Super Bowl in his first season in Philadelphia only added salt to the wound, especially for the Giants’ front office, which didn’t handle contract negotiations appropriately.
The Giants let their top offensive leader walk while committing to a quarterback they weren’t sure about, and the results played out about as poorly as possible.
Now, the Giants enter the 2025 offseason attempting to fill holes in the roster while still dancing around the quarterback conversation. Holding the third overall pick in a draft that lacks clear-cut franchise options, they have a difficult choice.
The signing of quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal only adds to the uncertainty.
Winston brings experience, but he has never been a long-term solution anywhere he’s played. He’s a roller coaster type of player that one could compare to Jones, especially considering his turnover rates.
His signing raises the question: Do the Giants draft a rookie quarterback at No. 3 and hope he develops, or do they use the pick on a position player and kick the quarterback decision down the road—potentially aiming for Arch Manning? Either option comes with risks.
If they take a quarterback, they’ll be gambling on a player who needs to adjust to the NFL while also managing a transition to Winston under center.
If they pass on a quarterback, they could be stuck in the same situation a year from now, searching for an answer in another draft or free agency cycle. It’s not a desirable position and is essentially one of their own makings.
This season could be the end-all for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who are running out of time to prove they can turn this team around. If the Giants don’t show drastic improvement in 2025, ownership may be forced to consider a reset at both head coach and general manager.
They have a chance to correct their course with the No. 3 pick, but given how things have gone in recent years, it’s fair to wonder whether this front office will finally make the right move. If they don’t, the Giants could be heading for another year of doom—with more significant changes on the horizon.
