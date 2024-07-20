Andrew Thomas Lands in Top 50 in New NFL Player Ranking
When the New York Giants drafted Andrew Thomas fourth overall in 2020, their goal was to provide Daniel Jones with a stable blindside protector.
Thomas allowed 10 sacks as a rookie in what was a rough start to his career. Everything changed in 2021 when he became a bookend tackle who displayed massive improvements from just the year prior.
Thomas's play from the 2021 season snowballed into the player he is today, the most important player on the Giants' offense. Despite missing four games due to injury in 2021, Thomas returned for a monster 2022 season, in which he allowed just three sacks in 1,049 offensive snaps.
Thomas' play that season helped lead the Giants to their first playoff victory since Super Bowl 46. He was rewarded with a massive five-year, $117.5 million extension before the beginning of the 2023 season.
Last season wasn't what anyone expected, as Thomas injured his hamstring in the Giants' 40-0 blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. Injuries limited Thomas to just 10 games in 2023, with the offensive line basically falling apart in his absence.
Despite his lack of availability last season, Thomas still proved to be among the league's best tackles when on the field and earned a place on Pro Football Focus’s Top 50 NFL Players ahead of the NFL season, landing at No. 29.
"The loss of Andrew Thomas to injury last season was a devastating blow to an already weak offensive line,” said Sam Monson, author of the list.
“Thomas ended up playing just 576 snaps, a little more than half of his 2022 total. He has elite pass-blocking chops and had brought his run-blocking to a similar level in 2022 before injuries derailed him in 2023.
“If Thomas bounces back and enjoys a healthy season while having some better players alongside him on the Giants' line, he is well worthy of this ranking."
The other tackles ranked ahead of Thomas were Detroit’s Penei Sewell (No. 28), Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs (No. 22), Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson (No. 21), and San Francisco’s Trent Williams (No. 3).
Heading into his fifth year, much is being expected of Thomas. The main thing Thomas needs to do is remain healthy. A freak injury while chasing down a blocked field goal in Week 1 derailed last season from the jump.
Thomas has missed 11 games in four seasons, which isn't terrible considering other injured players on the roster. However, it's clear how much the Giants offense needs Thomas, as they fail to come close to his production when he's out of the lineup.
The Giants added some depth behind Thomas, signing veteran swing tackle Matt Nelson. They're also still working on former third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu at tackle, hoping he can become a solid depth piece moving forward.
Thomas wasn’t the only Giant to make the list. Teammate Dexter Lawrence landed at the No. 11. It's clear general manager Joe Schoen's vision was to build the trenches on both sides, having Thomas and Lawrence be among the league's best is a great starting point for the future.