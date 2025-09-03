Anonymous NY Giants Staffer Offers Blunt Critique of CB Deonte Banks in New Report
The New York Giants have yet to play a game that counts this season, and already there is apparently some grumbling starting to come from East Rutherford.
Jason LaCanfora of The Washington Post cited an anonymous Giants staffer who took aim at third-year cornerback and 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, who, on the team’s unofficial depth chart released this week, is still listed as sharing the starting cornerback role opposite of Paulson Adebo, with fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.
“Does the player even feel responsible for people losing their jobs?” said the anonymous Giants staffer, perhaps referring to Jerome Henderson, the team’s cornerbacks coach last year, who was not retained after a season in which Banks took a visible step backward.
“A lot of people got burned by him. The kid really needs to grow up.”
Those from the Giants organization who have been willing to speak on the record have painted a different picture.
Jeff Burrris, hired to replace Henderson as the team's cornerbacks coach, told reporters before the team’s preseason finale against New England that Banks has been much more locked into what he has to do this year, and that the biggest thing for him is finding consistency.
“The main thing I talked to him about is being consistent about everything that he's doing–consistent about his technique, consistent about how he approaches the game,” Burris said.
“And you see it even more so now. He's asking questions that he otherwise wouldn't have asked at this point. But the consistency in everything he does, being a pro on and off the field, is what makes a huge difference. And once he gets to that point, he'll reap the benefits, and he'll really enjoy what the process is all about.”
Staffer also hits out on the quarterback situation
The staffer also painted a bleak picture about the Giants’ upcoming season, suggesting that the team isn’t “winning many games 28-27.”
The person points to the Giants quarterback situation, suggesting that the team will need to be a bit more flexible regarding how they deploy their signal callers.
“We have to mix and match and have game plans for different guys at different points of the season,” the staffer told LaCanfora.
“You can’t just throw your hands up when you don’t have a true No. 1 [quarterback]; you have to be constantly developing the second and third quarterback now more than ever.”
Top Giants brass have stated that in a perfect world, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart doesn’t see the field at all this season.
However, after posting an impressive preseason campaign and showing rapid growth and comfort in his new NFL role, Dart made enough of an impression to land as the team’s second-string quarterback on the unofficial depth chart that’s prepared and distributed by the team’s media relations department and raise questions regarding how soon he'll take over for starter Russell Wilson.
Head coach Brian Daboll, before the team’s Wednesday practice, obviously wasn’t going to tip his hand regarding how he plans to deploy the quarterbacks starting this weekend against the Commanders.
But he did say that the plan was to get all three quarterbacks ready to play.
"We'll see how it goes,” Daboll said when asked if there were plans to have different packages for each quarterback. “We'll do what we think is best."
