Another Power Ranking Poll Paints Grim Picture for Giants
Although the New York Giants have been busy in free agency, there are still questions about the long-term plan at quarterback and on the offensive line. And with free agency almost a month old, the options have been quickly drying up to where soon attention will swing back to the draft, where the Giants hope to fill some of their remaining biggest needs.
That aside, the Giants did add depth to the defensive secondary and defensive line, two areas that struggled last year. Still, that hasn’t been enough to raise their stock in the eyes of Pro Football Network or The Sporting News in their latest power ranking.
PFN ranked the Giants 30th in their latest NFL power rankings, while TSN pegged the Giants at No. 31.
The Giants signed safety Jevón Holland, cornerback Paulson Adebo, and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, all of whom are expected to play major roles on the defense.
Offensively, they attempted to shore up their offensive line by retaining veteran right guard Greg Van Roten and adding swing-tackle options James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe.
But despite their recent addition of Jameis Winston as quarterback on a two-year deal, those moves are much harder to appreciate without a viable centerpiece for the long term.
Quarterback: The Elephant in the Room
While general manager Joe Schoen might have instantly elevated the roster with his latest deal-making, a team can only go so far without a starting signal-caller. Winston appears to have signed for backup money, and he can certainly be a temporary solution, but ideally, the Giants need to find a long-term answer.
The assumption is the long-term answer will come via the draft, but there seems to be a growing consensus that this is not a strong draft class for quarterbacks. Meanwhile, despite having signed Winston, the Giants reportedly have not given up hope on landing one of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
Schoen spoke of his desire to have a veteran bridge quarterback on the roster to mentor a rookie, and Winston certainly isn’t a bad choice. The one-time first-overall pick in the draft has seen his career disintegrate into that of a backup in recent years.
It’s hoped that he might be able to share his wisdom with a potential young signal caller to ensure that a rookie doesn’t fall into the same pitfalls.
This glaring need has raised many questions for the Giants going forward despite the moves made on the defensive side of the ball. There are still some things to be worked out, such as whether Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is the answer for a franchise quarterback or whether they should instead go with the next tier, which includes Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.
Perhaps once that question is answered, the Giants will be granted a higher place in the power rankings, but for now, there are still too many unanswered questions, and Giants fans eagerly await the answers.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.