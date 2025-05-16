Are the Giants on the Verge of Turning the Corner in 2025?
Something eventually had to give with the New York Giants, who, after a surprising 2022 season that saw them back on the positive side of a winning record and in the playoffs, have declined record-wise at an alarming pace in the last two seasons.
But after what appears to be another solid offseason in which the Giants added significant pieces to help their present and future, such as cornerback Paulson Adebo, safety Jevon Holland, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, edge Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and defensive linemen Darius Alexander and Chauncey Golston, just to name a few, things certainly appear to be looking up for Big Blue.
The Giants’ offseason moves were good enough for them to earn the third-best offseason grade in the NFC East by SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano’s analysis, in which he gave the Giants an offseason grade of B+, behind the Cowboys (A) and Commanders (A-), and just ahead of the EAgles (B-).
The Giants' biggest question continues to be the quarterback position. Despite the additions of Wilson, Winston, and Dart, the Giants, in Manzano’s opinion, still need to sort out the long-term outlook at the position beyond what appears to be a temporary one-year stopgap in Wilson, whom Giants head coach Brian Daboll has already noted will be the starter.
That will eventually work itself out, particularly if Dart progresses quickly in his grasp of the playbook and with his confidence in running the offense, so much so that there is a drop off hope that perhaps by later int he season once the Giatns coe out of their Week 14 bye, they might consider turning to Dart if he’s ready.
Where Giants Missed the Mark
In Manzano’s opinion–and ours, as well—if there was one area that prevented the Giants from a better grade, it was their failure to improve at the skill positions and on the offensive line.
Starting with the offensive line, the Giants added veteran tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe to boost the tackle spot. This is a wise move given how left tackle Andrew Thomas has been forced to miss chunks of the last two seasons with injuries.
The Giants also drafted former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, whom they hope will soon give them guard/tackle flexibility. However, questions remain regarding the long-term future at right guard and whether John Michael Schmitz can overcome obstacles he’s faced in becoming a top-notch center.
From the skill position perspective, the Giants added running back Cam Skattebo and tight end Thomas Fidone II in the draft. However, they are still searching for a potential wide receiver option despite re-signing Darius Slayton to a three-year contract.
The team recently checked in with veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, who the Jaguars waived with a failed physical designation. That move and other veteran additions, such as Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal, could indicate that the Giants want to upgrade WR4, the incumbent being the team’s 2023 third-round draft pick, Jalin Hyatt.
Overall, the Giants did have a strong offseason on paper. But as is well known by now, no trophies are awarded based on offseason activity. If head coach Brian Daboll and his assistant can mold all the newcomers with the returning key pieces, there is no reason to think sunnier skies aren’t on the horizon for the Big Blue faithful.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.