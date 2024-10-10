Azeez Ojulari Ready for Increased Role on Giants Defense
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari’s career has admittedly not gone as he envisioned, thanks largely in part to injuries in his second and third seasons that have curtailed any progress he’s made in the defense.
Due in part to Ojulari’s lack of availability and its direct impact on his production, the Giants traded for Brian Burns in the off-season to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2022, thereby reducing Ojulari’s role to that of a situational pass rusher.
But now, with Thibodeaux likely to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair a broken scaphoid bone in his wrist, Ojulari is ready for an increased role in defense if his number is called.
“I’m always excited to take the field no matter what opportunity I get,” Ojulari said after Wednesday’s practice. “Whether starting or not, I’m always excited to be out there and help this defense win or whatever it is, contribute in any way.”
To his credit, Ojulari hasn’t let the reduction in snaps dull his enthusiasm or preparation.
“I feel like I prepare every week the same, no matter what,” Ojulari said. “Just come out here, try to work, get better, and execute the daily game plan. Compete at practice and take it one day at a time.”
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been pleased with what Ojulari has shown and brought to the pass defense.
“He's been good. I think he's taken advantage of the opportunities when he's been out there,” Bowen said.
“He's continued to attack. … He's got good length. I think he utilizes his length really well. Just continue to improve and make sure he takes advantage of his opportunities when they're there.”
The former Georgia Bulldog, who is in a contract year, has participated in 111 defensive snaps over five games, with 97.1% of his pass rush snaps coming in blitz packages. He has generated one sack and seven quarterback pressures, but he knows he can be more productive and has been working on his game to achieve that.
“I'm trying to play lower, violent hands and be a physical guy like I always am,” Ojulari said when asked how he’s been improving his game. “Just keep the speed up and try to make an impact when I'm out there. Just execute the game plan, whatever the coaches want us to do, and just bring every play.”
Ojulari has the full support of his teammates.
“I have a lot of confidence in Azeez,” said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. “He's been in the league for four years now. He's made a lot of plays in this league and for this team. I sent him a text message and told him it is his time. And this is your opportunity to go take over.”
Outside linebacker Brian Burns echoed Lawrence’s sentiments. “Azeez is a hard worker,” he said. “I don’t think he’s a drop-off at all.”
To their point, Thibodeaux currently has a slightly faster get-off time (0.81 seconds) than Ojulari (0.85 seconds), per NextGen Stats. But that slight difference isn’t a concern.
“I don't think Azeez is a drop-off,” Lawrence said. “I think he's very capable of handling his own and he's done it for a while, and now he just gets more reps to go prove himself.”
Ojulari is determined to justify his teammates' faith in him.
“It's a blessing to be out there every week competing with the guys, my brothers, my teammates out here, trying to get a win,” Ojulari said. “That's all it is at the end of the day.”