B/R Names Russell Wilson as NY Giants' Potential "Biggest Bust" in 2025
The union between Russell Wilson and the New York Giants appears to be one born out of necessity, with both sides looking to make what will likely be a one-year union as successful as possible.
Some believe that, despite Wilson’s NFL resume, the union with the Giants might not have the desired ending both sides seek, and that the 36-year-old won’t make it through the season as the starter, eventually yielding to backup Jameis Winston or rookie Jaxson Dart.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is one such skeptic, predicting that the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro will be New York's biggest bust of the upcoming season.
"There didn't seem to be a lot of interest in Wilson this offseason, which is unsurprising after he faded down the stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers," he said.
"If Wilson even wins the starting job out of training camp, don't expect him to make New York a playoff contender or make fans forget that Dart is waiting in the wings."
Keeping things real regarding Wilson
It is curious to see the "bust" label slapped on the aging signal-caller. It is a label usually reserved for stars who are expected to produce huge numbers, either in the present or in the long run.
Wilson is in the twilight of his career and has not thrown 30 touchdown passes since the 2020 season, having struggled with Denver and having missed six games in Pittsburgh last year.
But in keeping things real, it’s highly unlikely that many, if anyone, thinks the Giants are a Super Bowl contender this season. Wilson, who signed a one-year contract with $10.5 million guaranteed, is here as a bridge quarterback while the team gets Dart ready for the future.
Regardless of his current limitations, Wilson will be subjected to heavy scrutiny if he does not perform on the field. Big Blue identified him as its best chance to compete in 2025. He will carry that burden until he succeeds, or until he fails.
Wilson might be past his prime, but he can still add value to the Giants. He can let the ball fly, as illustrated by his 8.4 average depth of target last season, and he has yet to post more than 13 interceptions in a single campaign.
Wilson limits turnovers and can stretch the field. His presence could help Malik Nabers further establish himself as a tantalizing wide receiver and allow Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson to elevate their respective games to unseen heights.
But if he does not accomplish any of this, does that make Wilson a bust? Or, would No. 3 merely be just another athlete who gets snatched by Father Time?
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, while optimistic about Wilson’s ability to lead the offense, are likely realistic as well regarding where the quarterback might land in the league’s hierarchy.
They are just making the best out of unfavorable circumstances that arose when Daniel Jones didn’t pan out as their franchise signal caller.
That said, if anyone were to overcome daunting obstacles like a rough schedule and unpredictable offensive line, a guy who many considered a future Hall of Famer only five years ago would probably be a good choice.