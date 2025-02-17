Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Interior Offensive Line
The New York Giants interior offensive line (IOL) wasn’t all that bad last season, at least until injuries hit it, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns along the unit.
But unlike the tackle position, the Giants have some talent they could have competed for what will likely be the vacant right guard spot, which we’ll get into momentarily.
The interior offensive line in 2025 will return guard Jon Runyan, Jr,, who should be fully recovered from the dislocated shoulder he tried to gut out last year. Center John Michael Schmitz will be entering his third season, a big year for him as the team is still waiting for him to take a quantum leap in his development.
Beyond those two, there is an opening at guard (presumably on the right side unless the coaches shift Runyan to that side, which would then open up the left guard spot) if the team doesn’t re-sign Greg Van Roten.
The Giants have some depth to compete at guard, but how good is that depth and do they really have enough there?
Best Options
Honestly, it would be surprising if the Giants splurged on an interior offensive lineman when they have options under contract, such as Austin Schlottmann, Joshua Ezeudu, Jake Kubas, and former first-round pick Evan Neal. The latter is expected to dive into cross-training at guard this offseason.
The Giants could also just bring back Greg Van Roten on another one-year deal, assuming Van Roten wants to continue playing. At least with Van Roten, he gives them guard and center versatility, which the top pending free agents do not.
Still, if the Giants wanted to splurge on a guard, here are a couple they might look at.
Trey Smith, Chiefs
Ranked as Pro Football Focus’s second-best pending unrestricted free agent, the 25-year-old Smith finished 11th among the guards last season–not bad for a sixth-round draft pick.
Smith fell in the draft after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. Thankfully, he has not had any known issues since, and of course, let's hope it stays that way. But still, his health will be of interest to whoever signs him.
Assuming he is good to go–and so far, so good for the young man–he’s likely to land a super-rich contract in free agency–his projected market value is at $19.7 million per year based on a 4-year, $78.824 million deal–given his age and that he’s still ascending in his craft.
Will Fries, Colts
Fries is coming off a broken leg he suffered in Week 5, but up until that point, he was a solid performer who, per Pro Football Focus, had strong pass-blocking (68.0) and run-blocking grade percentage (14.4) in his 268 snaps.
Fries, who turns 27 in April, has a projected market value of $14.1 million per year based on a 4-year, $56.517 million contract.
This projection might make him a little too rich for the Giants’ tastes, considering they are going to have to spend big money on a quarterback and veteran cornerback, not to mention likely having to spend on a WR2 if Darius Slayton leaves and possibly even an edge rusher.
Draft Factors
Again, if the Giants are going to add to the offensive line in the draft, they’re better off doing so at tackle than along the interior.
According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, there are no true first-round IOLs in this year’s class (not that the Giants should be looking for an IOL in the first round this year). But there are a few Day 2 and Day 3 prospects.
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker stands 6-5, weighs 325 pounds, and is said to be a strong run blocker with average athleticism.
His technique, such as hand placement and average foot speed, has a few rough spots, but he’s a smart player with ideal measurements for the position and a good feel for the blocking game.
Like all OL rookies, Booker needs to polish up some of his technique-related issues, but he has the potential to become an NFL starter sooner rather than later.
Final Thoughts
While I strongly believe that the Giants should add young offensive line talent every year, I could see a case where, given what they have on the roster in Ezeudu, Schlottmann, Neal, and Kubas, they could focus their efforts on adding at the offensive tackle spot instead this year, which I would agree is the more pressing issue.
I am curious to see how Neal would do if, as I expect, he is transitioned to guard. I was also intrigued by what Kubas showed when he was pressed into action, and I like that Kubas has already started to cross-train at center.
Speaking of which, let’s not forget that Schlottmann is still under contract. Schlottmann was supposed to be the guard/center swingman, but a broken leg suffered early last season put that plan on the back burner.
Schlottmann has a $1.17 million cap hit this year, which is not a huge number. Still, I’m curious to see if the Giants decide to continue carrying, especially if Kubas takes a big leap forward in the second year of his development to where he can be the backup center.