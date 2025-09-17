Big Blue Breakdown Live: How Do the NY Giants Keep the Chiefs Winless?
Head coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants may have gotten off to an 0-2 start on the road, but now they're coming home on Sunday night to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who also are 0-2 and showing that their Super Bowl window may be rapidly closing.
However, Daboll said his team has to approach this game as if the Chiefs, a postseason participant in each of the past 10 seasons, are coming off of a Super Bowl victory instead of losing the Lombardi Trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"They're a very good football team," Daboll said. "They've been that way for a long time. A model of consistency in this league for the past decade plus.
A lot of good football players, a lot of good coaches. We're going to have to do a good job of evaluating and studying them but also improving on the things we need to improve on and do the things we need to do."
The Giants have dropped their first two games of the season for the 10th time over the past 13 seasons.
But the offense demonstrated its capable of explosive plays in their 40-37 overtime loss at Dallas last week. Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson each caught long touchdown passes from Russell Wilson to give the Giants a lead late in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is apt to send a variety of blitzes to keep Wilson and Co. under control. The Giants hope to counter with All-NFL left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who continues to ramp up while greatly improving his chances of making his season debut.
On the other side of the ball, the Giants' defense - which is paper-thin at linebacker because of injuries - must contend with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Although the Chiefs' offense has started the season in a horrible slump, scoring just 38 points over two games, it would be foolish to take him or his targets lightly.
