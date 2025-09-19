Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: 3 Key Matchups in NY Giants-Kansas City Chiefs Clash

The Giants will need more than the potential return by starting left tackle Andrew Thomas to knock off Kansas City.

Paul Dottino

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes a water break during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes a water break during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Call this the "Game of the Unexpected."

Few could have anticipated that both the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs may come into this weekend's game at 0-2. Even fewer would assume the Giants might field a more explosive offense over the first two weeks of the season. But both statements are true going into New York's home opener.

The Giants are coming off a gut-wrenching overtime loss in Dallas, yet have the satisfaction of knowing that their offense put up 37 points and proved it could operate at a high level. In addition, there's the potential return of former All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who won a Super Bowl during his two stints with the Giants, has become even more aggressive than in the past and will attempt to suffocate quarterback Russell Wilson and Co.

Let's throw two more surprises onto the pile: Both the Giants' defense and the Chiefs' offense have performed well under their preseason billings.

New York is on its third starting inside linebacker due to injuries, continues to split time between Cor'dale Flott and Deonte Banks on one corner and is attempting to ramp up first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Clearly, the last thing Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants to see is the future Hall of Fame duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and aging tight end Travis Kelce rediscovering their rhythm on Sunday night.

How can the Giants navigate this unusual situation to earn their first victory of the season? We sort through the most important aspects of what they must do in the above video edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

