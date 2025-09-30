Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: NY Giants, Jaxson Dart Pull Plug on the Chargers
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has passed another test.
He navigated his first pro start with confidence and efficiency and - most importantly - did not panic or make any critical mistakes in directing the New York Giants to a 21-18 upset over the Los Angeles Chargers.
How big of a deal was it? The Rams' Marc Bulger was the NFL's last rookie quarterback to win his first career start against a team that was 3-0 or better when he stunned the Raiders in 2002.
In short, Dart's success provided the excitement and optimism that was badly needed following a serious second-quarter knee injury that felled Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers which has since been confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll as an ACL injury, one for which Nabers has been placed on IR.
There were several other Giants who made significant plays in key spots to support their quarterback, starting with Dexter Lawrence and Dru Phillips, who each set up scores with long interception returns.
Lawrence's play marked the team's first interception by a defensive tackle since Damon "Snacks" Harrison picked off Kansas City's Alex Smith (on a ball that popped out of Travis Kelce's hands) in 2017.
Cam Skattebo, another member of this rookie class, also stepped up for his teammate. The fourth-round pick took on a huge responsibility by shouldering the load for a running game that was missing Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) and needed to keep the highly-respected Chargers' defense honest.
Skattebo logged 79 punishing yards on 25 carries plus a two-point conversion after running the ball a combined 23 times over the first three games of the season.
It was far from perfect and the Giants are well aware that they had to overcome a few critical miscues in order to achieve this much-needed victory. And it appears the offense will have to navigate its way through an extended period of time without Nabers; but that's an issue for another day.
Who deserves important plaudits and who needs to clean up their play after this performance against the Los Angeles Chargers? Check out the latest edition of Big Blue Breakdown podcast’s “Gameballs and Gassers.”
