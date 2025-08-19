Biggest Positive to Emerge for NY Giants This Preseason
The New York Giants might only be two weeks into the preseason, but Saturday night against the Jets showed something this team hasn’t had in years: a promising looking offense.
Jaxson Dart Continues to Impress
When the Giants traded back into the first round and selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, the plan was to let him slowly take the reins and develop on this level. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, New York could afford patience.
But Dart could be making things complicated with the way he has looked early on in this preseason, making it more and more tempting to put him out there sooner than later.
In Dart's MetLife Stadium debut, he went 14 of 16 for 137 yards and a passing touchdown, while also punching one in at the goal line for a rushing touchdown.
Dart is showing some poise as a rookie, making just his second preseason appearance. What impressed most wasn’t the stat line but the way he commanded the offense, making quick reads and not holding onto the ball too long. He looked comfortable in the pocket, reset his feet under pressure, and didn’t force bad throws when he felt pressure.
One moment in particular will surely end up in the highlight reel for the game was the strike to Montrell Washington across the middle, threading the ball and putting it right on the money with a few defenders in the area for a first down.
That’s the kind of throw New York hasn’t seen consistently in a few years. His 20-yard touchdown to tight end Greg Dulcich later in the third quarter was pure confidence. A nicely placed ball that hit Dulcich in stride and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Dart will not be walking into Week 1 as QB1, but every snap he takes seems to be chipping away at that depth chart. The kid looks like he belongs in this league, and that’s exactly what Giants fans needed to see.
The Offense is Clicking
For much of 2024, the Giants' offense was abysmal as it struggled to put up points, averaging 16.1 points per game, which ranked 31st.
Even though it’s preseason, these last two games have the fans excited, feeling a little different heading into the regular season, because this is the second week in a row the Giants offense put up 30+ points in a game.
The offensive line held its own against a Jets front that’s known for generating chaos. Their ability to stand their ground in the trenches allowed both Wilson and Dart to work clean pockets most of the night.
More importantly, the offense had flow and tempo. Big Blue leaned on quick passes early to get Wilson in rhythm, then opened things up for Dart a little bit when he took over the reins.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. was very productive, as was UDFA hopeful Beaux Collins, who caught a huge touchdown pass from Wilson in the first quarter. With Malik Nabers still sidelined, these guys who are not necessarily household names are making plays when their number is called.
The balance between the run and pass was another sign of progress. Tracy provided an explosive change of pace. It gave the Giants an offense that felt unpredictable, a trait that hasn’t been said for a while now.
If this preseason game was any indication, the Giants might finally have a group that can move the ball consistently instead of constantly playing catch-up.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Last season, Tracy quietly emerged as one of the Giants’ most reliable playmakers as a rookie down the stretch. He averaged nearly four yards per carry and showed flashes of being a big-time player when he got good blocks and was able to make sufficient reads in the backfield.
Against the Jets, he looked good, trying to build off the success of his rookie campaign during his preseason bouts. Tracy finished with 39 total yards on seven carries. That’s an average of almost six yards a carry.
He displayed the patience to let blocks develop before exploding through the second level, providing a break for the signal callers and gaining some yardage on the ground. His ability to read the gaps needed to capitalize gives the Giants more options in how he designs plays, especially when paired with a veteran like Wilson early on.
Again, it’s only preseason, but Tracy looks ready to be a legitimate piece of this offense moving forward.
Final Thoughts
The Giants remain a team with questions, and the NFC features last year’s conference championship participants (Eagles and Commanders), as well as the defending Super Bowl champions (Eagles).
What Saturday proved is that this roster has the potential to put it together when they need to, it's just a matter of how many things can go right for this team.
Dart looks like the future, Tracy is turning into a weapon, and the offensive line is starting to look functional again. Those are positives that a team can build upon. The kind of developments that carry more weight than the final score of a preseason game.
For a fan base starved for signs of progress, this game was more than just another August matchup. It was a reminder that maybe the Giants’ rebuild is heading in the right direction.
