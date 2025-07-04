Predicting When NY Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart
Walking into the Meadowlands as a former Ole Miss quarterback already commands plenty of attention. The pressure intensifies even further when considering the substandard quarterback play that New York Giants fans have reluctantly watched over the last several years.
Jaxson Dart is not just a player hoping to enjoy a successful NFL career. He is the man handpicked to breathe new life into the Giants' football.
A fearsome front-seven and a tremendously talented wide receiver in Malik Nabers should ease the young quarterback’s burden. However, he will still need to perform at a high level to restore Big Blue's offense to a respectable standard.
Completing that crucial goal will take time, of course, but fans are eager to know when the Dart era will officially begin.
That question can best be answered by first acknowledging one thing: Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll acquired Russell Wilson to help them win games, and ultimately, secure their jobs through the following season.
Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that a QB change will be made if and when New York falls behind in the NFC standings.
Losing week after week would force Giants management to seek co-owner John Mara's approval via another way. An impressive showing by a rookie signal-caller might do the trick.
With all that in mind, I predict that New York will switch to Dart for its Week 11 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
A Week 10 road loss to the Chicago Bears, a team that is also looking to awaken from an extended slumber, could do serious damage to its postseason aspirations. Consequently, Daboll would have an extra incentive to start his prized pupil.
Will Dart be ready before Thanksgiving?
To be clear, Wilson is a fine stopgap quarterback who brings a fair amount of credibility to the offense. Behind a scintillating pass-rush and a potentially improved offensive line, it is possible he can help New York exceed expectations in the first half of the season.
If a playoff berth becomes unlikely, however, Schoen and Daboll will struggle to find the upside in sticking with a 36-year-old who is entering free agency. Assuming he is prepared, they will probably want to accelerate Dart's developmental timetable. It is hard to replicate the in-game experience.
The most logical time for the 22-year-old to start under center is after the squad's Week 14 bye. The last month of the 2025 campaign, which features matchups against the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys, does not appear to be an unbearably daunting stretch. Brian Daboll could get antsy, though.
And if that happens, all bets are off. New York hosts Green Bay on Nov. 16 in MetLife Stadium. There is no easy spot on the schedule to just slide Jaxson Dart into next season, but a home game against a defensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked 24th in the NFL could give him a fair shot.
Although a Week 13 showdown with the New England Patriots is seemingly more favorable from a competitive standpoint, the idea of Dart beginning his tenure as Giants QB1 in front of a friendly crowd is appealing.
In an ideal scenario, Dart sits the entire season and gleans as much information as he can from veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. John Mara has made it difficult to carry out that plan, however. His decision not to fully commit to Schoen and Daboll beyond the 2025-26 season greatly complicates this transition process.
Thus, this year is not only about developing Dart and New York's core; it is also about winning. This unique and arguably unfavorable set of circumstances could create an inner conflict and result in a change later in the season.
The No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft has been progressing, learning the cadence and becoming more familiar with the offense. Hopefully, he can build on that momentum and get himself ready for Week 11, or whenever the Giants deem fit.