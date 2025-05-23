Biggest Questions Facing Giants' Defense in 2025
There have been what many New York Giants fans and media alike are calling “significant upgrades” across this defense, not only up front but in the secondary as well.
It has sparked much conversation about how good this defense could be and what we can realistically expect from this unit in 2025.
Of course, there are always the smaller questions, like can linebacker Bobby Okereke have a bounceback season? Or is linebacker Micah McFadden capable of taking the next step into this league's upper echelon of linebackers?
People also have questions about the developments of cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips.
All those questions are minor, and often, they answer themselves when the much larger questions are answered.
Can this revamped defensive line stop the run?
Last season, after Brian Daboll mandated that he wanted new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen because he knew how to stop the run, the Giants' defense ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed, 18th in rushing touchdowns allowed, and 24th in rushing yards per carry allowed.
To combat the issue, they brought in a lot of help. They started in free agency by acquiring defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris from Seattle, Jeremiah Ledbetter from Cleveland, and Chauncey Golston from Dallas.
They also added University of Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander. All four players were brought in to add beef and bolster the run defense.
When you add that beef to a line with a healthy Dexter Lawrence II, there should be much smaller running lanes for backs to try and get through.
Will adding Abdul Carter make this one of the top pass-rushing defenses in the NFL?
From a pass-rushing perspective, this Giants defense is not far from an elite unit.
Last season, they were tied for eighth in the league with 45 sacks, despite Kayvon Thibodeaux only having 5.5 sacks after appearing in 12 games due to injury.
Lawrence also only played in 12 games in 2024 due to injury–he had already collected 9.0 sacks before his season was cut short. Imagine what his numbers would have looked like if he had played in the final five games.
With all of the additions to the defensive line, both are expected to be back and fully healthy.
If you look at players like Golston and the value he can bring as a defensive end who can move to an interior pass rusher on passing downs, it should help add more dynamics to the interior rush.
That is before we mention Abdul Carter, the Giant's third overall pick in the 2025 draft. No way adding an elite pass rusher will not improve the rush.
Between Carter, Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns, the Giants have three elite pass rushers, and all three could be on the field at the same time because of the versatility of Carter and his abilities as an off-ball linebacker who could blitz from anywhere.
The pass rush should be very unpredictable this season and produce massive numbers.
Will they be able to create more turnovers in 2025?
In 2024, the defense was among the top eight in forced fumbles with 16 and seventh in fumbles recovered with 10. That does not seem to be where the turnovers lacked.
The interceptions drastically decreased in 2024. The team's five interceptions were good for second-worst in the NFL. In 2023, the defense's 18 interceptions were tied for second in the league, so the 2024 performance was a stark drop-off.
Part of the issue was that safety Xavier McKinney left for Green Bay in free agency. He was a leader in the secondary and a legitimate ball hawk. His aggression and ability to attack the football were contagious.
He continued taking the ball away with Green Bay, intercepting eight passes and recovering one fumble. That playmaking dynamic was clearly missed last season, and the team realized it.
They added athletic and rangy former Miami free safety Jevon Holland and the former New Orleans physical cornerback Paulson Adebo. Both guys should add aggressiveness and leadership in a defensive backfield that needs direction.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.