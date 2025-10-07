Cam Skattebo Apologizes to Giants Fans for Fumble
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo didn’t mince words following the team's 26-14 loss to the Saints in Week 5.
Skattebo wasn’t directly responsible for the loss; however, he did have his struggles. His 59 yards rushing was his lowest total since Week 2 against the Cowboys, and more importantly, he lost a fumble that was recovered by New Orleans and returned for a touchdown.
Inefficient days in the run game can happen, but turnovers must be limited. Skattebo knows this and made that clear to the fans in a message released on the social media app X on Sunday evening.
“Sorry, Giants fans!!! I’ll be better for y'all!!!! Love!!!,” Skattebo stated.
In his final season at Arizona State, Skattebo lost just one fumble, and throughout his entire collegiate career, he lost only three. Although ball security hasn't been an issue in the past, he knows it is something that can’t become one now if he wants to remain a part of the Giants' offense.
Skattebo is experiencing the ebbs and flows of rookie season
So far this season, Skattebo has rushed for 240 yards on 63 carries, with two touchdowns on the ground. He has also been a factor in the pass game, hauling in 18 receptions on 22 targets for 143 yards.
There is no doubt Skattebo has had a positive impact on the Giants' offense at times, as he has generated 22 total first downs on the year.
Although he has had some success, he has also experienced some bumps in the road in his increased role over the past two weeks.
Skattebo has seen his yards per carry drop over the past two weeks, specifically in weeks 4 and 5. In Week 3 against Kansas City, Skattebo averaged six yards per carry on 10 touches.
In Week 4, that dipped to just 3.2 YPC. In week 5, he averaged 3.9 yards per carry and failed to record a rush of 10 yards or longer for the first time since playing a minimal role in Week 1.
Although Skattebo’s volume has increased over the past two weeks, his efficiency has not. For comparison, in 9 games last season with 10 carries or more, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had four games where he averaged less than 4 yards per carry. Through 4 games this season with 10 carries, Skattebo has averaged less than 4 yards per carry twice, both coming in the last two weeks.
Despite the ups and downs over the past two weeks, Skattebo has still made an impact. Outside of rushing for numerous first downs against the Chargers, he was also able to rush in for a two-point conversion.
That ended up being important, as it gave the Giants a point which prevented the Chargers from having an opportunity to take the lead with a field goal later on.
In Week 4, prior to the Giants going scoreless on their final eight drives of the game, Skattebo recorded two first-down carries. Throughout the rest of the game, Skattebo had just four total first downs, two through the air and two on the ground.
Skattebo knows he needs to perform better, which is ultimately what led to his tweet. More importantly, the Giants' offense needs that as well, as with a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart at the helm, a consistent run game is crucial.
