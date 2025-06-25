Can the NY Giants Offense Produce Multiple 1,000-Yard Receivers in 2025?
Most New York Giants fans will remember vividly how former first-round draft choice and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took over the team’s passing attack as he electrified the entire NFL with four 1,000-yard receiving outings in his five seasons with the organization.
To do that multiple times as a young individual at the professional level is hard enough, but when was the last time the Giants have seen more than one of their wide receivers top that threshold in a single campaign? The answer is that it’s been a while, almost a decade and a half, to be exact.
The last instance occurred in the 2011 season when the Giants showcased two receivers with 1,000 receiving yards on their annual resumes. Victor Cruz led the charge with a career-high 1,536 yards, and Hakeem Nicks followed with 1,192 yards. The duo combined for 16 touchdowns and at least 79.5 yards per contest during that span.
What helped those two remarkable pass catchers accomplish that feat was not only their athletic skill sets with the ball in their hands but also an offense built on solid quarterback play with two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and stout protection that propelled the Giants into a top-10 unit that later vied for the Lombardi Trophy that season.
As the team heads into the 2025 season, they have once again assembled some talented pieces that may be able to challenge that mark while looking to revive the offense from the disastrous product it was last year.
That includes finally having another Super Bowl-winning arm in their ranks in Russell Wilson, who’ll be paired with two solid targets who have shown they’re capable of performing at a high level with the right quarterback throwing to them.
Those two main faces are fellow wide receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, who have been important leaders to the flow of the Giants’ aerial offense in their tenures and are both equally poised for a big year ahead with a refreshed huddle.
Will the Giants have two 1,000-yard receivers this season?
After watching the remarkable debut that Malik Nabers put forth in his rookie season while having to catch passes from four different yet mediocre gunslingers, this question seems like a definitive one as he enters his second season with the Giants.
Nabers’ full potential wasn’t even tapped into, as he missed two games due to being placed on the concussion protocol in the middle of the season. Still, he led the Giants’ arsenal with a rookie record 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns to net 80.3 yards per contest that no other receiver on the team came close to matching.
With Nabers’ unique ability to run a full route tree, stretch the field, and make acrobatic catches on any ball that’s thrown within his large catch radius, it will remain the Giants' plan going into 2025 to ensure their No. 1 threat receives the football as many times as he can, and that will quickly pad his stats so long as he stays healthy.
The only issue he needs to avoid is getting in the way of matching that first-year resume, which is his drops. Nabers finished tied for the third most drops (8) in the NFL and first among the 2024 class, but not all of those coughed-up balls were solely his fault; they were more a product of inconsistent throwing from the helm, which was rotating through bodies by the end of the regular season.
Now that Russell Wilson is taking over the starting spot this season, there is little reason to believe that he and Nabers won’t maintain a cleaner connection that excels at all three levels of the field.
Wilson has made it known that he has watched film of his new receivers' games and should tap into his vertical ability with his staple moon balls, which helped him grade top five amongst quarterbacks for deep passing last season.
The same goes for Darius Slayton, who was once the Giants’ most reliable receiver before Nabers’ arrival but who also had a down year (39 receptions, 573 yards, 2 TDs) due to the poor play under center that couldn’t match his ability to get open on crossing routes over the middle.
As long as Wilson is more comfortable with attacking the defense in between the hashes, it’s going to help players like Slayton see more targets in that range and convert them into bigger plays that will juice his resume back into the 700+ yard form it’s held for four of his first six seasons as a pro.
Slayton is also entering the season fresh off a three-year extension that will make him one of the highest-paid No. 2 receivers in the league based on annual value. He may not trounce Nabers in most categories next fall, but the new investment will demand the Giants offense be directed a lot more through his hands and be more diverse, leading to extra yardage and a shot at the 1,000 mark.
If any players in the Giants huddle can do it with the new assembly of pieces that Brian Daboll has around him, it’s Nabers and Slayton, as they’ve both proven to be the franchise’s most trusted ballhawks regardless of the circumstances that are limiting the offense from year to year.
The Giants have a tough schedule ahead of them, but it’ll certainly help that they have a new face at quarterback and a healthy offensive line that will offer better protection to let the unit develop past the simple short game that defined it last season.
It just takes a good dose of luck in the injury department and the consistency that has long been missing from the team’s signal caller, which they hope will come quickly from Wilson. The Giants’ duo could then ascend to provide the team with a dynamic punch that shines on the league leaderboards.