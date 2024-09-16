Daniel Jones Quiets Critics Calling for His Job (for Now)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, facing a growing wave of critics calling for his ouster as the team’s starting quarterback, played a better game in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders, calming (for now) the growing calls for him to be benched.
Jones finished 16 of 28 (57.1 percent) for 178 yards and no interceptions. He also ran for 32 yards on five carries. His two passing touchdowns in the game were his first such performance since Week 2 of last season against the Arizona Cardinals, almost exactly a year to the date.
“He went where he was supposed to go with the football. He saw the field well. Threw it to the guy he was supposed to throw it to. Gave them chances,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Jones’s performance.
“We had chances on other plays, too, that we didn’t connect on. I was proud of him. I was proud of the way he competed. I was proud of the way he prepared during the week and I was proud of his mental toughness. I thought he did a nice job.”
Jones, who ditched his Week 1 beard for a more clean-shaven look, chose to look at the bright side of things despite the team’s struggles with not having a healthy kicker, which likely cost them the game.
"We did some good things and we did some bad. It was a ball control game, and we needed to find a way to make some big plays. We all know that, but didn't get the job done. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard and get the job done," he said.
Despite the step forward, Jones still received a question about his future from a reporter during the post-game after ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a story pre-game about Jones’s injury guarantee and how that might be a factor in how long his leash ends up being.
"To be honest, this is the first I've heard about the report and I'll let the team handle that,” he said. “I don't concern myself with what comes out and will leave that up to the team to handle. My job is to play good football and help us come out with a win."
The Giants fell short in their quest to beat the Commanders, 21-18. While Jones is part of the team that failed to get it done and will take his share of the blame, he’s far from being the main reason why New York came up short this week.