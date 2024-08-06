Daniel Jones Wants To Play in Giants' Pre-Season Games; Daboll Non Committal
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wants to play football Thursday night. In fact, he wants to play in each game this preseason.
"Yeah, I'd like to play," Jones said after practice on Monday. "I think, at the end of the day, that's the coach's decision, and I'll do whatever (Head Coach) Dabs (Brian Daboll) thinks."
Whatever Daboll thinks, he's not leaning one way or another, at least publicly.
"We're just going to focus on these two days (of practices)," Daboll said Monday. "We'll go through all that later in the week. But expect him to go out there and practice well."
Daboll said last week Jones was "ready to go." But he immediately followed up by saying, "We'll take it as we go."
Jones, who sustained a season-ending ACL injury in week nine against the Las Vegas Raiders last season, said his surgically repaired knee feels good. He believes he's ready to see some live-game action.
"I mean, I always think it's valuable to get game reps and to feel that," Jones said. "My knee feels good, and I feel ready to go. I've tested it and done everything I need to do to make sure it's ready to go. So, I feel good about my knee."
Jones believes in practice. He also believes that practice can only simulate a game situation. There is nothing like live repetitions in preseason games to get you ready for the regular season.
"I think you try to make practice as game-like as possible and get real game speed reps in practice and make sure you're ready to go," Jones said. "So regardless of what (Head Coach) Dabs (Brian Daboll) decides for this coming game, I'll be ready to go when I get my chance."
Last season, Jones did not play much in the preseason. He was held out as a preventative measure. But for one drive in the first game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones showed enough to convince Daboll that he was ready for the season.
He started out slow in the regular season, never quite getting on track, and was never in sync with his receivers. Injuries to his offensive line and to running back didn’t help matters, but other than for two solid quarters against the Cardinals, Jones didn’t play well either.
One of the receivers he needs to get in sync with is 2024 first-round draft choice Malik Nabers. Nabers has speed and good hands, but he needs to be on the same page as his quarterback and while they’ve looked good together in practice, playing at game speed is the next step.
Jones is eager to get into a game with Nabers.
"I think he can do everything. His competitive spirit, his drive. I think when the ball's up in the air, he expects it to be his, and he's going to go get it," Jones said.
"He's got all the physical ability in the world, and size, strength, speed, quickness, great hands, and he's got the attitude that he's going to go get the ball, and it's going to be his. We've got to keep working and keep building our chemistry, but I thought he's had a good camp."
Another guy that Jones is eager to throw to is receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson is a speedster. Robinson, along with Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton give Jones the kind of speed at receiver most NFL quarterbacks covet.
"He's an extremely dynamic and explosive guy, super twitchy, hard to guard, just how quickly he can start and stop in and out of cuts," Jones said of Robinson.
"I think he's getting the ball in his hands. He's a separator in his routes, and then when he gets the ball in his hands, he's a tough guy to tackle."