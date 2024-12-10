Despite Loss To Saints, Giants Rise In Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants are in a race for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, thanks to a dismal 2024 season that has seen them win just two games. Despite having dropped their eighth straight loss last week in a 14-11 decision to the New Orleans Saints, the Giants are no longer considered the worst team in the NFL in the latest MMQB power rankings.
The Giants jumped up two spots in this week’s rankings, from No. 32 to No. 30, with the Titans and Raiders falling behind them.
Conor Orr, the weekly MMQB rankings compiler, was quite blunt in calling out the Giants fans who chose to wear paper bags over their heads and labeled Giants team co-owner John Mara “the worst owner in sports” due to the team’s struggles.
"I said as much on this week’s MMQB podcast, but I think Giants fans wearing paper bags over their heads asking John Mara to sell the team are idiots. Plain and simple," Orr said. "Maybe they’re doing this for attention, but Mara is not even close to one of the worst owners in sports."
Sunday’s game against the Saints saw some fans charter a small aircraft to circle Met Life Stadium before the game, urging Mara to fix “the dumpster fire” that the franchise is currently experiencing in part due to injuries and quarterback play.
The move to charter a plane brought back memories of a disgruntled group of fans who, in 1978, took a similar action but were more direct with their sentiments. Their message was, “15 Years of Lousy Football. We’ve Had Enough!”
Orr reminds Giants fans that no matter how bad things might look, they should be thankful they are not fans of the New York Jets, who he states cannot properly work out a successful rebuild. He further states that Mara's patience and loyalty should be revered and not challenged.
"I think these people, flying planes over MetLife and failing to understand what a rebuild looks like, should spend a few weeks in Green and White and then tell me whether they’re O.K. with a regime whose biggest fault may be patience and loyalty," he wrote.
No one seems to take losing worse than Mara, who has been known to hurl chairs and tip over trashcans in frustration when his family’s business doesn’t deliver. The constant losing–the Giants are currently in an eight-game losing streak, one game less than the Raiders’ league-leading nine games–has been challenging for Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch.
However, early indications are that at least Mara is willing to be patient with this rebuilding process led by head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Mara gave both of them a vote of confidence earlier in the season before the Giants made a quick exit from playoff contention back in October.
Mara has acknowledged the need to be more patient and to avoid turning over the coaching staff every two years, as he did once Tom Coughlin resigned. He has also gone on the record stating he does not anticipate making any leadership changes in the offseason. However, it’s unknown if he still holds the same opinion several weeks later.
Schoen expressed confidence that he was on solid footing for the future at the bye without directly saying that he received assurance from ownership that he’d be back in 2025. Doll, meanwhile, has refused to answer questions about his job security, pivoting the discussion to whatever opponent is next up on the schedule.
The Jets have their own dumpster fire to worry about after their recent overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, but they still have one more win than the Giants this season and are ranked right above the Giants at No. 29.
They have already fired their head coach (Robert Saleh) and general manager (Joe Douglas). Like the Giants, they will need a quarterback to start over, given how the Aaron Rodgers experiment has failed.
But many Giants fans probably aren’t talking solace in knowing that things are just as bad in Florham Park as they are right now in East Rutherford. While the Giants are more than a quarterback away from competing in the NFC East, a new quarterback would give Giants fans something to look forward to, much like Jayden Daniels has done for the Commanders, Drake Maye has done for the Patriots, and Bo Nix has done for the Broncos.
All Giants fans are looking for is a little optimism that things will get better in the future as they play out the rest of this season against the Ravens, Falcons, Colts, and Eagles.