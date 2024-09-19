Dexter Lawrence Doesn't Mince Words About Giants' 0-2 Start
New York Giants defensive lineman and team captain Dexter Lawrence II didn’t mince any words about how he feels about the team’s 0-2 start.
"Personally, I'm pissed because I hate losing with a passion,” Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday. “I take that hard, losing. I don't like it. For me, it's just something that I'm not going to keep accepting.”
The Giants' defense was a big part of the problem this past week. The Giants held the Commanders to field goals while scoring touchdowns, but it still wasn’t good enough for a win.
Defensively, the performance was sloppy. The Giants, per Pro Football Focus, had 11 missed tackles. New York also couldn’t stop the Commanders on third down, allowing Washington to convert seven of 14 third-down attempts, with five requiring ten or more yards. And the run defense, which has been a problem since the team traded away Leonard Williams, was gashed for over 200 yards.
There is nothing he can do about the fact that the Giants are off to a 0-2 start following heartbreaking losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and the Washington Commanders last week. However, Lawrence and his teammates are determined to stop the bleeding that has caused the team to fail to play complementary football.
Things don’t get any easier for the Giants this weekend as they head to Cleveland for the start of a six-week stretch during which they’ll face a step-up in competition. But with the team realizing how a win can put them right back in the thick of things, Lawrence said that everyone has been responding the right way so far.
"I think our response was Monday, Tuesday, and today so far, I think we responded well,” he said. “Coming in Monday, lifting and watching tape on the game. I think our mind is in the right spot. And that's all we can control right now is how we approach each day and our attitudes.”
The Giants have allowed a whopping 5.3 yards per rush and 8.2 yards per pass attempt, both fourth most in the entire league. It's been tough for fans to watch their team perform poorly, but Lawrence said the growing pains will wear off and the Giants will get better soon.
"It's going to get better. Right now, it's just rough,” he said. “These two games, you can't compare this season to last season. It's a whole new team. A lot of new players. A couple of new staff. It's just a little growing pain through these first two weeks. I think the way the players control–how we control our minds, body language, and attitudes every day–can only be promising from there."
And Lawrence can’t wait to help turn things around.
"It sucks you've got to wait a whole week just to get back on the field after a tough loss like that,” he said. “I enjoy the process. I know I will do everything I've got to do to get myself ready to play.
“I want to see this team grow and be as good as we put on throughout the week in practice. It's just that one day. That Sunday or that Thursday or whatever day. We’ve got to show up."