Dexter Lawrence Named to PFF's NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team
Two seasons ago, New York Giants' defensive line coach Andre Patterson suggested a position switch for Dexter Lawrence II in which he would line up directly over the opposing team's center.
The move was genius, as Lawrence has dominated since, so much so that the Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $87.5 million extension before the 2023 season. Entering this year, Lawrence was regarded as one of the league's best interior defenders, joining Chris Jones of the Chiefs in elite company.
Through four games, Lawrence has asserted his authority on offenses, totaling 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, and has already compiled three sacks. His stellar play earned him a spot on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro team, sharing the interior of the defensive line with Cameron Heyward of the Steelers.
"Lawrence’s 18 total pressures trail only Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs among players on the defensive interior. He has excelled against the run, too, with only Heyward topping his 82.7 run-defense grade."
With dominance comes special attention from offenses. According to NextGenStats, Lawrence has generated just one pressure (6.3% pressure rate) when aligned in a zero technique this season. This comes one year after he produced 24 pressures from the same alignment. So what changed? Lawrence is facing even more double teams this year when lined up as a zero technique, 56% compared to 44% last season.
The Giants defense is experiencing some growing pains currently, with new coordinator Shane Bowen at the helm. Pressure has begun to mount with the defensive line, as was evident in their last two games against the Browns and Cowboys.
The one problem remains the run defense, which allows 118.8 yards per game on the ground (15th). They're also giving up 4.7 yards per rush, tied for sixth-most in the league with the Texans.
Whenever Lawrence comes off the field, the interior of the defensive line seems to fall apart. The Giants still haven't found a reliable rotational piece to take some pressure off their All-Pro defensive tackle. He's been active in the run game and keeps the unit afloat in that area, but when he comes off, teams take advantage.
Coming into the season, the Giants were regarded as having one of the best defensive lines in the league. Along with Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns were on the edge.
Aside from their eight-sack performance in Cleveland two weeks ago, the Giants haven't really dominated from a pass rush standpoint just yet. They're getting closer, with Lawrence continuing his high level of play on the interior. More attention placed on him will hopefully allow Thibodeaux and Burns to win their one-on-one matchups more often.
Lawrence will drive the success of the Giants' defense. They've been playing better as a unit, giving the offense chances to win games. Hopefully, the Giants can pull out some more victories over the next 13 weeks with Lawrence as one of their top contributors.