Does Carolina Have a Competitive Edge Over the New York Giants?
Carolina Panthers On SI reporter Tim Weaver offers some firsthand insight about the Panthers, whom the New York Giants face in Munich this weekend.
What did you think about the decision to stick with Bryce Young at quarterback?
Honestly, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to put anybody else out there. Bryce Young has played relatively well the last two games and no matter what Dalton might do he’s still not going to be their franchise quarterback of the future, so they might as well let Young develop as much as he can the rest of 2024.
Did you agree with the decision to bench Bryce Young? Why or why not?
The Panthers really had no choice but to bench Young early in the season. While he struggled as a rookie his issues were on an entirely different level the first two games of the year. His QBR was on pace to be even worse than Jimmy Clausen’s all-time low in 2010. Young bombed, period.
Putting Andy Dalton in then was the right call, and he had a couple of strong games but as soon as he faced a real defense in Chicago he regressed badly and wasn’t much better than Young in his last 4 games before the thumb injury put him out against Denver.
By comparison, Young has played very well (for Bryce Young) against two tough defenses in a row in the Broncos and the Saints.
How much do the Panthers miss Brian Burns?
A lot. Our staff is somewhat split on the issue, but from my side I think it was a mistake not to re-sign him. Pass rushing is such a premium in the modern game and right now Carolina might have the worst edge rotation in the league, even with Jadeveon Clowney at the top of it.
The defense has consistently failed to get pressure throughout the season and entering Week 10 they rank 30th in sacks with just 10. Argue over the price-tag he got from the Giants if you want, but this defense is undeniably missing him. If they don't have to draft a QB in Round 1 of 2025, they almost have to go edge first.
What has been the biggest factor in the Panthers’ poor season?
It’s hard to really pin that down because there have been so many issues. It’s much quicker to say what’s gone right for them, which basically amounts to the offensive line, running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Otherwise, it’s been disastrous all around. With Derrick Brown on injured reserve, they can’t stop the run and with Burns in New York they can’t rush the passer. And of course Young and Dalton have offered pretty well below-average QB play compared to most teams this year, but Young does seem to be turning a corner.
How much juice do you think the Panthers gained from their big win last weekend?
You can tell by the grin on Bryce Young’s face after it how much it meant to him personally. He desperately needed both a performance like that and a game-winning drive, which was the first of his career. Hopefully this gives him a lasting boost of confidence that the rest of the team can feed off and really start to embrace him as a leader.