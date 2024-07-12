Don't Sleep on Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson in Fantasy Football
The New York Giants wide receiver room is one of the few strengths on the team heading into 2024. After what used to be a room lacking talent, the addition of rookie Malik Nabers transforms the unit into a respectable one, at least on paper.
But don’t sleep on some of the other members of that Giants receiving room, such as third-year man Wan’Dale Robinson. The team’s second round pick in 2022 is essentially entering his second season, since his rookie year was interrupted by injuries, the most serious of which being a torn ACL.
For the first time since turning pro, Robinson didn’t have to worry about training for combine/pro day drills or spending part of his day rehabbing. And considering how after an initial cautious start last year in which it took him until about midway through the season to really feel comfortable in his first game action post surgery, Robinson, in the opinion of The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson, is poised for a big season.
"The absence of Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller could lead to 100-plus targets for the 2022 second-round pick often used as a short-yardage specialist. Still only 23, Robinson’s breakout season could come yet. He’s currently being drafted after 70-plus other receivers," Robinson wrote.
Robinson led the Giants in receptions last season, hauling in 60 passes for 525 yards and one touchdown. He also added 87 yards and another score on the ground.
While 100-plus targets might be a stretch given Nabers's presence and the expectation that the rookie will likely receive the bulk of the targets in the passing game, that doesn't minimize the impact Robinson will have for the Giants in 2024.
Robinson has primarily been the slot receiver for the Giants where his quickness and solid route running have routinely been on display. In addition to contributing to the running game on jet sweeps and end-arounds, the Giants are thought to be planning a big role for Robinson in the passing game.
One of those hopes is that if Nabers draws extra attention, that could open things up underneath for Robinson, whose 291 yards after catch last season was second on the team behind Darius Slayton’s 302.
The Giants' passing offense wasn't good in 2023, landing near the bottom in almost every statistical category. They're looking for a spark to finally open up the air attack, which is why they added Nabers.
General manager Joe Schoen has drafted three receivers in each of his drafts with the Giants, with Robinson being the first followed by Jalin Hyatt last year and Nabers. Those three are expected to play key roles in helping the Giants become a better passing offense.
Robinson's shown flashes of being a big player in this offense. Given the improvements made around him, 2024 could be a massive year for fantasy football team owners looking to add a potential sleeper to their team.