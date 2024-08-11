Evan Neal Willing to Accept Whatever Role Giants Have for Him
New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is entering his third NFL season, a critical time in any NFL draft pick’s development since teams typically take that long to truly grasp how far a player has come at this level.
But for Neal, the seventh overall pick out of Alabama in the 2023 draft, injuries and erratic play have clouded the team’s evaluation of him to the point where rather than wait for him to come off his latest injury, a season-ending broken bone in his ankle that required surgery, the Giants have decided to move on.
The Giants have moved veteran Jermaine Eluemunor from left guard to right tackle and have moved Jon Runyan Jr back to left guard with veteran Greg Van Roten stepping in at right guard. Neal, meanwhile, appears to be headed for a competition with Joshua Ezeudu and MAtt Nelson for the swing tackle role.
“Whatever role that the team has for me, I'm going to embrace it,” Neal said in his first public comments since his injury ended his season last year.
“Whether that's starting or not starting, I'm here to contribute to the team, and I'm going to do everything in my power to do so.”
Neal admitted that when he learned he had a cracked bone in his foot that would require surgery, it caught him by surprise.
“It was something that initially kind of wasn't seen on the initial scan,” he said. “ I just knew it was going to be another thing that I was going to have to overcome. That was something that was out of my control. So, I was just going to have to deal with it the best way that I knew how at the time.”
He added that he isn’t upset with how the team handled his injury.
“I have no ill will whatsoever. The Giants’ training staff has done everything that they can to help me get back healthy,” he said. “I mean, things like that (misdiagnosis) happen. It's nobody's fault.”
Neal wouldn’t shed much light on why he was suddenly shut down in the spring, only saying that he began having more bad days than good.
“Yeah, it's kind of tricky, especially with it being a bone. You can't really do anything to it other than just let it heal,” he said. “So, some days I'll go out, and it'll feel really good. Other days, not as good. But I feel like I've been feeling, as of lately, just consistent enough to be able to go back out there and contribute to the team. So, that’s where I'm at.”
Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo praised Neal for doing everything asked of him during his rehab period.
“My interactions with him were great, obviously, in the meetings and where he has been at. He's done everything we've asked up until this point, so I'm pleased in that regard,” Bricillo said.
Neal, who last year before his injury spoke of being “born to play tackle,” said he’s taking everything day by day as he shakes off the rust and works his way back to full strength, especially with a decision forthcoming by the team who must decide if they want to pick up the option year on his rookie deal.
“Yeah, it's a big year for me. I'm not going to sit here and act like it's not, but at the end of the day, the past two years, they weren't perfect by any means, but I feel like they were solid,” Neal said.
“They definitely weren't what I wanted them to be, but a lot of things that happened were just out of my control, just like the future, it’s out of my control. I can only control the present and how I approach every single day, and that will be a big indication of my future.”
Speaking of his future, Neal said that whatever role the team has in mind for him, he’ll welcome them with open arms, including a move inside to guard.
“I'm not owed anything, and I can't feel like I deserve anything,” he said. “All I want is what I work for.”