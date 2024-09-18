Ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley: The Grass is Greener in Philadelphia
Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is smiling more since he left The Big Apple.
And why not? He signed a three-year $37.75 million contract as a free agent in the offseason to return closer to home with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has a better offensive line, a more established quarterback, and is part of a team that is a lot further along than his old one.
Barkley, whose free agent saga played out on Hard Knocks, told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Podcast that he not only had a hunch he wouldn't be back with the Giants after his contract ran out, he also never really felt as though he was wanted back.
The experience with the way his contract situation played out with the Giants left him with a chip on his shoulder.
“It did,” Barkley said. “But I always have a chip on my shoulder. . . It hurt a bit. They say sometimes the grass ain’t always greener but here I’m happy, my family’s happy. I’m smiling more. Everything about me is trending upward.”
Barkley earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his Week 1 performance against the Packers in Brazil in which he rushed for 109 yards and scored three times.
More recently, in a Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Barkley ended up dropping a critical pass that would have sealed a win for the Eagles.
Instead, they gave the ball back to the Falcons, who drove for the winning touchdown. Barkley finished the night by rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries against Atlanta.
Giants fans who feel spurned by Barkley’s decision to leave the team for what amounted to just $1 million more in guaranteed money than the best of the Giants’ multiple reported offers dating back to the 2022 bye week, no doubt took delight in Barkley’s gaffe.
But that probably doesn’t change the running back’s demeanor all that much.
“I look at it as a blessing; I’m in a new chapter,” he said of being on the Eagles.
Despite any ill feelings Barkley might have for Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who played hardball with him during his contract negotiations, Barkley admitted that he still has a soft spot for the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.
“I’m thankful for all of those guys in New York for the six years that I had there,” he said. “I learned a lot. I wouldn’t be the player I am, or the man I am today, without my time there.”
He also expressed appreciation for Giants co-owner John Mara, who, it was revealed on Hard Knocks, made it clear to Schoen that he wasn’t in favor of letting Barkley go to another team.
“I’m thankful for Mr. Mara and Mr. (Steve) Tisch and their families for giving me the opportunity and drafting me there,” he said.
“You get to see it firsthand how they appreciated me. They always appreciated me when I was there. You get to see it on TV. It left a special place in my heart.”